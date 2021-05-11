Ryan Jack: Rangers boss Steven Gerrard to give midfielder time to recover from calf surgery

Steven Gerrard insists Ryan Jack will not be rushed back for Champions League qualifying duty, despite the Rangers midfielder successfully undergoing surgery.

Jack underwent an operation to fix a persistent calf problem on Wednesday morning and has not played since February 21.

The former Aberdeen player took to social media this week to reveal the operation to finally solve his long-standing issue had gone to plan and he was now focusing on returning to full fitness next season.

But Gerrard does not want to risk further damage and has vowed to give the former Aberdeen man all the time he needs.

"Ryan has had successful surgery," Gerrard said. "We spoke to the surgeon after the operation and he was really happy with how that went. He will start his rehab now and hopefully we'll have him back some time in pre-season.

"Will he be fit for the Champions League qualifiers? I think it's too early to say that.

Image: Gerrard is happy to let Jack's rehabilitation 'take its course' over the summer

"You're looking at something like a three-month rehab from surgery - and that's assuming everything goes according to plan. It's too early to put a game or a date target on that.

"If he could be available for the qualifiers that would be fantastic for everyone connected to the club, but one thing for sure is we won't be rushing it.

"It's the type of surgery where you can't afford to rush it. You've got to let it take its course.

"I know Jacko will be pushing to get back as quick as he can but we'll be guided by the medical advice.

"The key for me is not to put a time on it and get Ryan Jack in the best possible shape so he can repeat games, because if he does he makes my team and squad a lot stronger, that's for sure."