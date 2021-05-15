Rangers title celebrations: Police Scotland arrest 'more than 20 people' as fans celebrated unbeaten season

Police Scotland have said more than 20 people have been arrested and three police officers injured as Rangers fans celebrated their unbeaten season.

Thousands descended onto the streets around Ibrox to watch their team collect their first Scottish Premiership trophy in a decade, with fans chanting and cheering as players left the team bus before their home game against Aberdeen, which they won 4-0 to finish the season unbeaten.

Greater Glasgow Police initially called on supporters to "disperse and take personal responsibility and use Greater Glasgow safely and respectfully", but after what they described as a "rising level of disorder", Police Scotland later said they had moved in to disperse the crowd celebrating in George Square.

A further statement from Police Scotland on Saturday night said more than 20 people had been arrested, three officers had been injured, and that "property was damaged and people were assaulted".

Chief Superintendent Mark Sutherland, divisional commander for Greater Glasgow division, criticised the "disgraceful behaviour" of those involved, and said: "During the evening of Saturday, 15 May 2021, Rangers supporters continued to gather and celebrate the awarding of the league championship trophy in George Square.

"Throughout the day Police Scotland had managed the gathering appropriately tackling anti-social behaviour and encouraging dispersal under Scottish Government Coronavirus regulations.

"As celebrations continued sections of the crowd became increasingly disorderly, property was damaged and people were assaulted. Our officers became the focus of the crowd's attention with missiles and flares being thrown at them. Our policing response has been proportionate. We have responded appropriately and consistently to the behaviour of those gathered.

"This disgraceful behaviour which clearly endangered public and officer safety could not be tolerated and officers dressed in full public order equipment and, after appropriate warnings were given, moved in to disperse those present. Although most of those present dispersed, a number remained and confronted officers with violence and aggression. Missiles were thrown and officers came under direct attack as George Square and the surrounding area was cleared.

"I strongly condemn the behaviour of these supporters who have not only placed our officers at risk but have sought to damage the image and reputation of this great city, especially during this critical period of the pandemic.

"I would like to place on record my thanks to the police and partners who managed this incident, especially those officers who put themselves in danger to bring this violent and disorderly gathering to an end.

"So far we know that three officers have been injured and more than 20 people have been arrested.

"We will be continuing our enquiries and my message is clear that if you have been involved in these ugly scenes then you will be identified and arrested."

The Scottish Government previously criticised Rangers' response after thousands of fans gathered outside Ibrox and in George Square on the weekend they clinched the title in early March.

On Friday night, scores of Rangers fans lighted red flares simultaneously along the Clyde close to the Clyde Arc, known as the "squinty bridge".

Sutherland previously said: "Under the current restrictions no-one should be gathering in numbers of more than six at the stadium or any other location, and Police Scotland supports the club in urging its fans to do the right thing and follow the coronavirus regulations around gatherings.

"We will continue to liaise with our partners, including the Scottish Government, to ensure matches can be completed safely and to minimise the risk to both our officers and the public.

"The sacrifices people have made have allowed for further easing of regulations, however we continue to ask people to take personal responsibility and to use Greater Glasgow safely and respectfully."

Earlier this week, Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf urged supporters not to gather.

He wrote on Twitter: "Understand what an important season it has been for @RangersFC but I am urging fans not to gather during the trophy presentation on Saturday.

"I have had constructive engagement with RFC, @policescotland & @GlasgowCC - we're all urging fans not to gather, virus has not gone away."