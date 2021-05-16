Rangers: Minority behaved inappropriately; Police: 'many more' arrests to come

Rangers have criticised a "small minority" of "so-called fans" after celebrations at the weekend lead police chiefs to warn "many more arrests will follow".

Police Scotland chiefs have warned "many more arrests will follow" after Rangers fans attacked each other and threw missiles at officers as they celebrated their team's first Premiership title in a decade.

At least three officers were injured - one suffering a serious face wound - while trying to marshal ranks of unruly fans in Glasgow city centre on Saturday evening, and more than 20 people have been arrested so far.

Thousands defied Covid-19 warnings against large gatherings and massed in George Square to celebrate Rangers winning their first Scottish Premiership championship since 2011, setting off fireworks and flares and drinking in the street.

A Rangers statement said: "We worked closely with the authorities for two weeks before Saturday's match to ensure a consistency of message.

"Sadly, a small minority of people behaved inappropriately and in a manner not reflective of our support. Some of the scenes were unacceptable and have besmirched the good name of Rangers Football Club. These so-called "fans" should reflect upon the values and ethos of our club, and consider the damage this does to the reputation of the club.

"We will continue to engage with authorities as required."

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon condemned the "disgraceful scenes" and sectarian chanting among the crowd, adding: "To say I'm utterly disgusted by the Rangers fans who rampaged through the city would be an understatement."

Footage on social media showed packs of flag-draped fans attacking each other, and launching traffic cones, plastic bollards and other missiles at lines of riot gear-clad police officers.

Images showed George Square strewn with hundreds of broken bottles, plastic bags and spent flares after crowds were moved out of the area at around 9pm.

Rod Petrie of the Scottish Football Association said the scenes "brought embarrassment to the national game" and condemned the behaviour "in the strongest terms".

Petrie said in a statement: "Scenes that require the First Minister, Justice Secretary, Police Scotland and the Scottish Police Federation to issue condemnatory statements, and images that dominated the news agenda throughout the weekend, represent an abomination not a celebration.

"Those responsible for sectarian singing, for vandalism and for inflicting physical damage may attach themselves to football but cannot be considered football fans. Police Scotland have made a number of arrests and more are expected to follow.

"The Scottish FA has recently issued its equality diversity and inclusion strategy, Football Unites. Events on Saturday at George Square served only to depict our game in the poorest light and we condemn the behaviour in the strongest terms."

An accident and emergency department source said one man came into hospital "missing half his hand" after a firework he was holding blew up.

1/ I’m understandably inundated with messages about y’day’s disgraceful scenes in Glasgow. Police still have a job to do, which restrains my comments to some extent - but to say I’m utterly disgusted by the Rangers fans who rampaged through the city would be an understatement... — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) May 16, 2021

Chief Superintendent Mark Sutherland, the divisional commander for Greater Glasgow, said in a statement: "Our officers became the focus of the crowd's attention with missiles and flares being thrown at them.

"Although most of those present dispersed, a number remained and confronted officers with violence and aggression.

"Missiles were thrown and officers came under direct attack as George Square and the surrounding area was cleared."

Deputy Chief Constable Will Kerr said on Twitter that "many more arrests will follow in the coming weeks".

Ms Sturgeon said on Twitter: "In normal times, the violence & vandalism, and the vile anti-Catholic prejudice that was on display, would have been utterly unacceptable. But mid-pandemic, in a city with cases on the rise, it was also selfish beyond belief.

"People across the country still living under the most difficult restrictions - not able to see family or attend weddings and funerals - are rightly furious at the irresponsible actions of a thuggish minority who seem to care little for the risks they pose to other people."

Image: Rangers fans celebrate outside Ibrox

Assistant Chief Constable Gary Ritchie also condemned the actions of the fans as a "selfish decision" amidst the backdrop of the pandemic and commended the way Police Scotland dealt with the situation throughout.

"Police Scotland, our partners and Rangers Football Club had all asked fans not to gather and to take personal responsibility for their actions," he said.

"But 15,000 people chose to ignore that and took the selfish decision to gather at Ibrox and then George Square, and a robust partnership response plan was implemented to manage them.

"The gathering was initially peaceful….however, later the crowd in the square became aggressive and violent, fighting with each other, as the effects of alcohol took hold.

"I strongly condemn the behaviour of these supporters who not only placed our officers at risk but damaged the image and reputation of Glasgow, especially during this critical period of the pandemic.

"I would like to place on record my thanks to the officers of Police Scotland, especially those who put themselves in danger. Throughout the day, the police operation was professional and proportionate. I also want to thank the paramedics and firefighters who responded to this incident."

My full support to Police Officers who put in an incredible shift yday in v difficult circumstances. Absolutely disgraceful that they were subjected to the kind of thuggery we saw last night. Incidents of violence, disorder, anti-Catholic & any other hatred will be followed up. https://t.co/K9Nvnkixzb — Humza Yousaf (@HumzaYousaf) May 16, 2021

Scottish Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf said on Sunday it was "disgraceful" that officers were subject to "the kind of thuggery we saw last night".

He tweeted: "Incidents of violence, disorder, anti-Catholic & any other hatred will be followed up."

Rangers defeated Aberdeen 4-0 at Ibrox before collecting the Scottish Premiership silverware. Fans had been warned against gathering to celebrate due to rising Covid-19 cases in Glasgow.

However, thousands of supporters outside Ibrox were cheering and chanting as the Rangers players arrived for the 12.30pm kick-off, before marching into the heart of the city after the game.

On Friday night, scores of Rangers fans lit red flares simultaneously along the River Clyde in the city as they marked the end of the season.