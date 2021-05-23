Rangers to probe dismissal of Chris McKee in Brechin's play-off loss amid allegations of homophobic abuse

Rangers have vowed to investigate claims that one of their players allegedly used homophobic abuse during Brechin's play-off defeat by Kelty Hearts.
Chris McKee, who joined City on loan in March, was sent off 41 minutes into Sunday's 1-0 defeat by the Lowland League champions as they were relegated out of Scottish League Two.
An Ibrox spokesperson said: "Rangers are aware of an incident involving one of our on-loan academy players during a match this afternoon.
"We will investigate this incident thoroughly and it will be treated with the utmost seriousness. As a club, we oppose all forms of discrimination. We will handle this incident robustly."
Brechin player-manager Michael Paton told BBC Scotland after the match: "The ref's had a wee word with him - I think he's said he's used some language he's not happy with.
"I don't know what Chris has said because he's in a bit of a state. He's upset himself, he's crying, so I'll have a conversation with him after I go back in."
Brechin, who went into the game trailing 2-1 from the first leg, ultimately lost 3-1 on aggregate courtesy of Michael Tidser's 88th-minute strike.
By that stage the visitors too had been reduced to 10 men when Scott Hooper was sent off for a challenge on Rory Currie seven minutes from time.