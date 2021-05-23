Rangers to probe dismissal of Chris McKee in Brechin's play-off loss amid allegations of homophobic abuse

Chris McKee, on loan from Rangers, sent off for allegedly using foul and abusive language of a homophobic nature in Brechin City's 3-1 defeat on aggregate by Kelty Hearts in the League Two play-off final on Sunday

Brechin&#39;s Chris McKee is sent off during the Scottish League Two play-off final second leg between Brechin City and Kelty Hearts
Image: Chris McKee, 19, joined Brechin City on loan from Rangers in March

Rangers have vowed to investigate claims that one of their players allegedly used homophobic abuse during Brechin's play-off defeat by Kelty Hearts.

Chris McKee, who joined City on loan in March, was sent off 41 minutes into Sunday's 1-0 defeat by the Lowland League champions as they were relegated out of Scottish League Two.

An Ibrox spokesperson said: "Rangers are aware of an incident involving one of our on-loan academy players during a match this afternoon.

"We will investigate this incident thoroughly and it will be treated with the utmost seriousness. As a club, we oppose all forms of discrimination. We will handle this incident robustly."

Brechin player-manager Michael Paton told BBC Scotland after the match: "The ref's had a wee word with him - I think he's said he's used some language he's not happy with.

"I don't know what Chris has said because he's in a bit of a state. He's upset himself, he's crying, so I'll have a conversation with him after I go back in."

Brechin, who went into the game trailing 2-1 from the first leg, ultimately lost 3-1 on aggregate courtesy of Michael Tidser's 88th-minute strike.

By that stage the visitors too had been reduced to 10 men when Scott Hooper was sent off for a challenge on Rory Currie seven minutes from time.

