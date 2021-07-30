Rangers boss Steven Gerrard expects Alfredo Morelos back in training next week; Ryan Jack waiting for 'green light'

Steven Gerrard says Alfredo Morelos will return to Rangers training next week after his spell in quarantine, and insists Ryan Jack will be like a "new signing" as he nears his comeback from injury.

Rangers begin their Premiership title defence at home to Livingston on Saturday, live on Sky Sports.

The champions will be without Jack, who suffered a calf injury in February that ruled him out of Scotland's Euro 2020 campaign, while Morelos has been on Copa America duty with Colombia and will have to self-isolate before joining up with the squad.

Morelos is therefore a big doubt for their Champions League qualifier against Malmo on Tuesday, while Jack's return means Gerrard has said Rangers are unlikely to consider further transfers - a stance they may revise later in the window.

"Ryan Jack has trained with the group now for two, three days and had no issues," Gerrard said.

"He's got one more appointment in 10 days' time for the full green light to go into aerial challenges and full-throttle football. That's going to be like a new signing to us in 10 days.

"Alfredo, once he's followed government guidelines, he'll join the group sometime next week, so the squad is really strong as it stands.

"I think things have slightly changed, with the rule change of only being allowed six outfield subs, that's two shy of last year and it's slightly different from a European point of view, so it's something we're discussing at the moment.

"I'm really happy with the squad at the moment, what we've got in the door - obviously we've got people to come back.

"If there's not a need to add to the squad I won't do it, but we'll see how we do at the start of the season. It might be something we come to at the back-end of the window."

Rangers head into the season as the team to beat after ending Celtic's nine-year dominance, but Gerrard has said there is only excitement as they look to repeat the feat.

Gerrard added: "It's important the players remain humble and keep that hunger, that consistency. What I've seen in training, the players look ready to go again, we've got a near enough fully fit squad.

"We're in a good place to go and attack this season - it's a really exciting time.

"We are very enthusiastic. No one is talking about pressure, they're talking about the excitement and looking forward to the challenges ahead. We've got important domestic games, and two massive Champions League qualifiers. What a time for this club. We want to embrace it with excitement rather than fear."