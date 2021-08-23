Kyogo Furuhashi: Rangers hand indefinite bans to fans responsible for racist chant about Celtic forward

Rangers have identified the fans responsible for chanting a racist song about Celtic forward Kyogo Furuhashi and have indefinitely banned them from attending matches.
Rangers launched an investigation on Sunday after footage emerged on social media and the Scottish champions have confirmed it is now complete.
"The individuals involved have been identified and will be banned indefinitely from all Rangers games," read a club statement released on Monday.
"Furthermore, the RSC (Rangers Supporters Club) of which they were members and travelled with to the game, have been banned from receiving tickets for future fixtures."
I'll never walk alone 🙏🏼💚 #NoToRacism pic.twitter.com/GHUFO7weiZ— Kyogo Furuhashi 古橋 亨梧 (@Kyogo_Furuhashi) August 23, 2021
Police Scotland confirmed on Monday it had contacted Rangers over the video.
"Police Scotland is aware of a video circulating on social media and officers are liaising with the club to make relevant enquiries," read a statement.
Celtic tweeted on Sunday night to condemn the "sickening and pathetic" footage, adding they would provide Furuhashi with their "full support".
"If reports are accurate then such sickening and pathetic racist behaviour directed towards Kyogo Furuhashi deserves absolute condemnation," the tweet said.
"Unfortunately, a number of Celtic players in recent years have suffered similar racist abuse.
"As a club open to all, we stand firmly against racism in all its forms and we will give Kyogo our full support. All stakeholders must work together in tackling all forms of bigotry."
Furuhashi sent a tweet on Monday, which read: "I'll never walk alone #notoracism".
The 26-year-old joined Celtic from Japanese side Vissel Kobe this summer and scored a hat-trick on his home debut against Dundee earlier this month.
The Japan international has five goals in seven games so far this season.
Head coach Ange Postecoglou, who signed Furuhashi earlier this summer, said: "To be honest, it saddens me a lot because I'm the one who's brought him over.
"I spent three-and-a-half years in Japan, and I was a foreigner, and I was welcomed with open arms over there.
"I know how polite and respectful the Japanese people were, and I'm the one who brought Kyogo here. I'm sure his experience is the extreme opposite of what's been portrayed in the last 48 hours.
"I've been talking to him and he loves being here, he loves the city, he loves the way everyone's embraced him.
"But it's not about education and people are more than well aware of what's right and wrong - just be a decent human being and treat people with respect."
Rangers are set to host Celtic in the first Old Firm game of the season on Sunday at Ibrox, live on Sky Sports.
The Hoops will be without supporters after Rangers withdrew the offer of around 700 away tickets for the fixture.
The champions made the decision after Celtic were unable to guarantee that a similar arrangement would be in place for the return fixture at Parkhead in January.
