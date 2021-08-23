Kyogo Furuhashi: Rangers hand indefinite bans to fans responsible for racist chant about Celtic forward

Rangers have identified the fans responsible for chanting a racist song about Celtic forward Kyogo Furuhashi and have indefinitely banned them from attending matches.

Rangers launched an investigation on Sunday after footage emerged on social media and the Scottish champions have confirmed it is now complete.

"The individuals involved have been identified and will be banned indefinitely from all Rangers games," read a club statement released on Monday.

"Furthermore, the RSC (Rangers Supporters Club) of which they were members and travelled with to the game, have been banned from receiving tickets for future fixtures."

Police Scotland confirmed on Monday it had contacted Rangers over the video.

"Police Scotland is aware of a video circulating on social media and officers are liaising with the club to make relevant enquiries," read a statement.

Celtic tweeted on Sunday night to condemn the "sickening and pathetic" footage, adding they would provide Furuhashi with their "full support".

"If reports are accurate then such sickening and pathetic racist behaviour directed towards Kyogo Furuhashi deserves absolute condemnation," the tweet said.

Image: Furuhashi posted a tweet on Monday, which read: "I'll never walk alone #notoracism"

"Unfortunately, a number of Celtic players in recent years have suffered similar racist abuse.

"As a club open to all, we stand firmly against racism in all its forms and we will give Kyogo our full support. All stakeholders must work together in tackling all forms of bigotry."

Furuhashi sent a tweet on Monday, which read: "I'll never walk alone #notoracism".

The 26-year-old joined Celtic from Japanese side Vissel Kobe this summer and scored a hat-trick on his home debut against Dundee earlier this month.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Former Rangers and Celtic striker Kenny Miller believes Sunday's Old Firm clash will be 'electric' and says there is a lot at stake in the Scottish Premiership match

The Japan international has five goals in seven games so far this season.

Head coach Ange Postecoglou, who signed Furuhashi earlier this summer, said: "To be honest, it saddens me a lot because I'm the one who's brought him over.

"I spent three-and-a-half years in Japan, and I was a foreigner, and I was welcomed with open arms over there.

"I know how polite and respectful the Japanese people were, and I'm the one who brought Kyogo here. I'm sure his experience is the extreme opposite of what's been portrayed in the last 48 hours.

Image: Ange Postecoglou feels sorry for Furuhashi, who he signed for Celtic after becoming head coach earlier this summer

"I've been talking to him and he loves being here, he loves the city, he loves the way everyone's embraced him.

"But it's not about education and people are more than well aware of what's right and wrong - just be a decent human being and treat people with respect."

Rangers are set to host Celtic in the first Old Firm game of the season on Sunday at Ibrox, live on Sky Sports.

The Hoops will be without supporters after Rangers withdrew the offer of around 700 away tickets for the fixture.

The champions made the decision after Celtic were unable to guarantee that a similar arrangement would be in place for the return fixture at Parkhead in January.

Hate won't win

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jenson Button, Gary Lineker, Kelly Cates, Alan Shearer, Gary Neville, Micah Richards, Gabby Logan, Ebony-Rainford-Brent, Jamie Carragher, Jermaine Jenas, Jamie Redknapp and Nasser Hussain among BBC and Sky stars united against online hate.

Sky Sports is committed to making skysports.com and our channels on social media platforms a place for comment and debate that is free of abuse, hate and profanity.

For more information, please visit: www.skysports.com/againstonlinehate

If you see a reply to Sky Sports posts and/or content with an expression of hate on the basis of race, sex, colour, gender, nationality, ethnicity, disability, religion, sexuality, age or class, please copy the URL to the hateful post and screengrab it and email us here.

Kick It Out reporting racism

Online Reporting Form | Kick It Out

Kick It Out is football's equality and inclusion organisation - working throughout the football, educational and community sectors to challenge discrimination, encourage inclusive practices and campaign for positive change.