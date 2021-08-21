Celtic supporters unable to attend Old Firm game at Ibrox as Rangers rescind ticket offer

Celtic will be without supporters for next weekend's Old Firm game against Rangers at Ibrox.

Celtic fans were expected to be able to attend the Premiership fixture but they will now be unable to do so after Rangers withdrew their offer of around 700 away tickets.

Rangers had already distributed the tickets to Celtic for the game, which will be live on Sky Sports.

The champions have performed the U-turn after Celtic were unable to guarantee a similar arrangement would be in place for the return fixture at Celtic Park on January 2.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ange Postecoglou insists he is focusing on Thursday's Europa League qualifier against AZ Alkmaar after Celtic's 6-0 win over St Mirren, despite his first Old Firm game against Rangers looming next weekend

The game at Ibrox will be Ange Postecoglou's first against Rangers since his appointment as Celtic manager this summer - but he is keen to keep the focus on his side's Europa League qualifier against AZ Alkmaar on Thursday.

Speaking after Celtic thrashed St Mirren 6-0 on Saturday, Postecoglou said: "I reckon after Thursday I'll get a million questions about the game.

"I just can't look beyond AZ at the moment - that's such a big game for us, for our season really. We want to be in the Europa League and we've got a good opportunity to do that.

"I'm sure there'll be a great deal of focus on the game after that. Everyone's excited about it but the next fixture's the one I'm looking at."

Celtic laid down a marker to champions Rangers by beating 10-man St Mirren 6-0 at Parkhead, with David Turnbull scoring a hat-trick for the home side.

Image: David Turnbull (right) celebrates after putting Celtic 3-0 up against St Mirren on Saturday

Liel Abada opened the scoring after 17 minutes before Alan Power's sending-off made the visitors' task even harder, with Abada soon doubling Celtic's lead.

Thereafter it was a procession for Ange Postecoglou's team, with Turnbull netting twice more before half-time, before Odsonne Edouard got on the scoresheet just past the hour-mark.

And Turnbull completed his hat-trick with a close-range finish with six minutes to go as Celtic moved to the top of the Scottish Premiership ahead of Rangers' trip to Ross County on Sunday afternoon, while St Mirren stay second bottom.

Follow the summer transfer window with Sky Sports

You can follow all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms, as well as keeping track of all the developments on Sky Sports News.

Stream the biggest moments on NOW for just £25 p/m for 10 months (usually £33.99 p/m) - all without a contract.