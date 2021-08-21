Celtic 6-0 St Mirren: David Turnbull nets hat-trick as Hoops go top of the Scottish Premiership

Celtic laid down a marker to champions Rangers by beating 10-man St Mirren 6-0 at Parkhead, with David Turnbull scoring a hat-trick for the home side.

Liel Abada opened the scoring after 17 minutes, before Alan Power's sending-off made the visitors' task even harder, with Abada soon doubling Celtic's lead.

Image: Liel Abada celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0

Thereafter it was a procession for Ange Postecoglou's team, with Turnbull netting twice more before half-time, before Odsonne Edouard got on the scoresheet just past the hour-mark.

And Turnbull completed his hat-trick with a close-range finish with six minutes to go as Celtic moved to the top of the Scottish Premiership ahead of Rangers' trip to Ross County on Sunday afternoon.

How Celtic went top of the table

The hosts knew a win against a St Mirren side missing manager Jim Goodwin due to Covid-19 would put pressure on arch-rivals Rangers, who travel to Ross County on Sunday, and that is what they did in emphatic style.

Even before they opened the scoring it was looking like being a long afternoon for visiting goalkeeper Jak Alnwick, who was soon picking the ball out of his net after being beaten by Abada's well-struck effort from the right edge of the area.

Team news Ryan Christie returned for the hosts having missed the last few games with injury, while James Forrest was not in the squad. Elsewhere, Odsonne Edouard started in attack, with Tom Rogic dropping to the bench.



As for the visitors, apart from their absent manager Jim Goodwin, who missed the game after testing positive for Covid-19., they made three changes to the team that lost to Livingston in the Scottish League Cup last weekend. Defensive duo Charles Dunne and Richard Tait both missed out, as did forward Eamonn Brophy, with central defender Conor McCarthy and midfielders Ryan Flynn and Alan Power taking their places in the starting XI.

However, St Mirren knew the game was probably then up when two minutes later, Power needlessly hacked down Turnbull on the left touchline to leave William Collum little option but to show him a straight red card.

The impressive Abada headed in his second within just three minutes after good work down the left by Greg Taylor, before the contest turned into the Turnbull Show, with the Scotland international's first of the afternoon his best.

Image: Liel Abada celebrates after scoring to make it 2-0

Picking up possession some 25 yards out, the midfielder cleverly turned his marker, before unleashing a swerving, dipping shot that curled past Alnwick and into the top righthand corner of the net.

The 22-year-old's second was far simpler as not for the first time in the match, Abada's pace saw him get free to the right byline and the Israel forward's cut-back was then pushed out by Alnwick straight to Turnbull, who could not miss from six yards out.

A rampant Celtic kept the pressure up after the break, perhaps already conscious of goal difference come the end of the season, with Edouard converting from close range - albeit at the second attempt - after good approach play down the left by Taylor and Kyogo Furuhashi.

Image: Odsonne Edouard and Ismaila Soro (right) ahead of kick-off at Celtic Park

However, on a day when Celtic announced the signing of Josip Juranovic, it was Turnbull who grabbed the headlines as his late strike completed a second consecutive 6-0 home win in the league for Postecoglou's side.

Celtic travel to AZ Alkmaar on Thursday (7.15pm) for the second leg of their Europa League Qualifying first-round tie, leading 2-0 from the first leg, before taking on champions Rangers at Ibrox in the first Old Firm of the season on Sunday August 29, with the game live on Sky Sports Football from 11am.

Meanwhile, St Mirren face St Johnstone at The SMiSA Stadium a week on Sunday, with the Scottish Premiership clash kicking off at 3pm.