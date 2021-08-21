Josip Juranovic: Celtic confirm signing of Croatia right-back on a five-year deal

Celtic have announced the signing of Josip Juranovic from Legia Warsaw on a five-year deal, subject to work permit clearances.

The 26-year-old will join for a reported £2.5m fee and becomes the club's eighth new signing following those of Osaze Urhoghide, Liam Shaw, Liel Abada, Joe Hart, James McCarthy, Carl Starfelt and Kyogo Furuhashi.

Juranovic has 10 international caps for Croatia and played against Scotland and Spain during the country's run to the last 16 of this summer's Euro 2020 tournament.

As well as playing for Legia Warsaw, Juranovic has also played for Hajduk Split and will be able to link up with the Celtic squad next week without self-isolating due to having both Covid-19 vaccinations.

On the signing, Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou said: "We are absolutely delighted to be bringing Josip (Juranovic) to the club and we are sure he will be a great addition to the squad.

"As I have said before, everyone at the club has been working hard to add to our squad and we have made good progress.

"I am really pleased to bring Josip in to support the rest of the boys.

"We have so many challenges ahead of us and Josip will add important quality and depth. I am really looking forward to working with him."

