Celtic transfer news: Ange Postecoglou could make further J-League signings

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou signed Kyogo Furuhashi from the J-League; the Japan forward has scored six goals in his first five starts for the club; Celtic have agreed a £2.5m fee for Legia Warsaw right-back Josip Juranovic and the player is undergoing a medical

By PA Media

Friday 20 August 2021 20:19, UK

Manager Ange Postecoglou congratulates his players after guiding Celtic into the Europa League play-offs
Image: Manager Ange Postecoglou congratulates his players after guiding Celtic into the Europa League play-offs

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou hopes to further utilise his knowledge of the J-League to strengthen his squad but feels the January transfer window is the best time to strike.

The former Yokohama Marinos head coach quickly secured the signing of Kyogo Furuhashi after arriving in Glasgow and the Japan forward has netted six goals in his first five starts.

Postecoglou cautioned that there was nobody else quite like his new striker in Japanese football but there are other targets he would like to explore.

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - AUGUST 08: Celtic&#39;s Kyogo Furuhashi (L) and manager Ange Postecoglou during a cinch Premiership match between Celtic and Dundee at Celtic Park, on August 08, 2021, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)
Image: Kyogo Furuhashi has hit the ground running under Postecoglou at Celtic

"I have been looking at it very closely," the Greek-born Australian said. "I know the Japanese market very well.

"It's a tricky time because traditionally they are still mid-season. There's a lot of players I would love to have a look at closely and bring over but I know it would be almost impossible to get them out because clubs are still playing for the league or cup or (AFC) Champions League competitions. So they are very reluctant to let them go mid-season.

Trending

"Traditionally it's always been easier to get them out in our winter break, which is their end of season.

"There's a lot of talent there that people haven't realised.

Also See:

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - AUGUST 18: Celtic&#39;s Kyogo Furuhashi celebrates making it 1-0 during a UEFA Europa League qualifier between Celtic and AZ Alkmaar at Celtic Park, on August 18, 2021, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)
Image: Celtic's Furuhashi celebrates making it 1-0 during a UEFA Europa League qualifieragainst AZ Alkmaar

"It's not to say they are all going to be of Kyogo's level because I was super confident about him. He has dominated that league for the last three or four years. I was surprised he hadn't left earlier to be honest, we were kind of lucky he stuck around for a bit.

"But there is definitely more talent there and it is definitely a market we are looking at closely."

Celtic have agreed a £2.5m fee with Legia Warsaw for right-back Josip Juranovic and are working on a deal for Shamrock Rovers centre-back Liam Scales expected to arrive shortly.

VVV-Venlo have also confirmed that Celtic are interested in their striker, Georgios Giakoumakis, who was the top goalscorer in the Eredivisie last season.

Postecoglou said: "Obviously the clock is ticking, we know when the transfer deadline is and we will be bringing in players before then but we can't say another deal has been done.

"But we are close on a number and hopefully over the coming days we will be able to bed them down and bring them in."

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

The £250,000 is up for grabs with Super 6, and as always it is completely free to play. Entries by 3pm Saturday.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

GolfPass on Sky Q