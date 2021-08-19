Transfer news: Celtic make approach for VVV-Venlo’s Georgios Giakoumakis

Celtic have made an approach for Greece striker Georgios Giakoumakis from Dutch second division side VVV-Venlo.

The 26-year-old was the top scorer in the Eredivisie last season with 26 goals, despite the club being relegated.

The Dutch side are allowing the forward to speak directly with interested clubs and have dropped their asking price to £3m, following their relegation from the Eredivisie.

It is believed Giakoumakis is now weighing up a move between Celtic and Werder Bremen with Sky Sports News understanding Giakoumakis and his agent visited the club last night to see the Bundesliga 2 side's facilities and hold informal discussions.

Bremen have already had a bid of £1.7m rejected by Venlo, but have not given up hope of luring the striker to Germany while Celtic have made initial contact with the player's representatives and the club.

Giakoumakis has scored 29 goals in 33 games across all competitions since signing for VVV-Venlo from AEK Athens last summer.

He has also scored one goal in six caps for Greece since making his debut for the national side in November 2020.

