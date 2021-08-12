Gordon Strachan: SFA's professional game board may examine if Celtic return is conflict of interest with Dundee role

Gordon Strachan rejoined Celtic in a consultancy role on Tuesday; Former Parkhead boss is also working as technical director at Dundee; Professional game board may examine if the appointment is a conflict of interest; Both Premiership clubs are confident the move does not break any rules

By Sahil Jaidka

Thursday 12 August 2021 12:38, UK

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - MAY 12: Former Celtic manager Gordon Strachan on TV duties during the Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and St Johnstone at Celtic Park on May 12, 2021, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)
Image: Gordon Strachan has returned to Celtic for a 'three-month consultancy project'

Gordon Strachan's return to Celtic may be investigated by the Scottish Football Association.

The former Parkhead boss has started a "three-month consultancy project" at Celtic while continuing in his role as technical director at Premiership rivals Dundee.

The SFA's professional game board - who are due to meet later this month - could examine if the appointment is a conflict of interest.

However, it is understood Celtic are astonished by the developments and are confident Strachan's return does not break any rules.

Dundee also insist his short-term stint in Glasgow will "not affect his role" at the club.

Gordon Strachan joined Dundee as technical director
Image: Dundee insist Strachan's role at Celtic will 'not affect his role' at the Dens Park club

Strachan will spend time looking at Celtic's activities within the academy, the women's team and the recently established B team, "with a view to providing recommendations" to club chief executive Dom McKay.

Following his appointment, the 64-year-old, who managed Celtic between 2005 and 2009, said: "I am really looking forward to returning to the club to assist in these areas.

"I also look forward to continuing my work at Dundee FC where I have established a great working relationship and close bond with the manager, managing director, staff and coaches."

On Strachan's appointment, Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou said on Wednesday: "I have met Gordon and he is a very passionate football person which I kind of like.

"The information I have had is that we are keen to tap into his knowledge of the club in terms of some of the structures around the club, particularly around the academy and women's football which I think is really important infrastructure-wise."

