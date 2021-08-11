Josip Juranovic: Celtic considering move for Croatian right-back

Celtic could land Josip Juranovic for £2.5m; Parkhead club were also interested in Aurelio Buta but not willing to meet Royal Antwerp's valuation for the defender; Manager Ange Postecoglou hoping to strengthen his squad this month

By Lyall Thomas & Sahil Jaidka

Wednesday 11 August 2021 11:45, UK

Josip Juranovic in action for Croatia
Image: Josip Juranovic featured against Scotland at Euro 2020

Josip Juranovic is keen on a move to Celtic as Legia Warsaw brace themselves for an approach from the Scottish Premiership club.

Celtic are expected to move on to Juranovic from their pursuit of Royal Antwerp's Aurelio Buta because of the Belgium club's high transfer-fee demands.

Antwerp are said to want more than £5m (€6m) for the right-back and Celtic are not willing to meet their valuation.

Juranovic, who is pushing for the first-choice right-back place for Croatia ahead of Qatar 2022, would be available at closer to £2.5m (€3m).

Josip Juranovic (right) in action for Croatia against Scotland captain Andy Robertson at Euro 2020
Image: Juranovic (right) battles against against Scotland captain Andy Robertson at Euro 2020

Legia were also knocked out of the Champions League qualifying by Dinamo Zagreb last night, meaning they may need to sell Juranovic to raise funds they are missing out on.

New Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou said last Thursday he is expecting yet more additions to the squad after securing deals for Joe Hart and James McCarthy from the Premier League.

"I can definitely see more signings coming in," he said. "But the time-frame, and how they are, is still to be sorted. Until we actually get them I can't really comment.

"There's already been a lot of speculation about players and, on occasions, there have been delays totally out of our control. So I don't want to commit to timelines or which players might come in."

