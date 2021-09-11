Connor Goldson: Self-isolating Rangers defender misses St Johnstone match

Rangers defender Connor Goldson will miss Saturday's Scottish Premiership match against St Johnstone as he is self-isolating, says Steven Gerrard.
Gers boss Gerrard was forced to miss games against Alashkert and Celtic because he was self-isolating after an outbreak of Covid-19 at the club.
"It's not ideal and I don't want to experience it again," said Gerrard. "I never came here to sit in a bedroom and manage remotely. It was certainly a different experience for sure."
Concerning Goldson's absence, Gerrard added: "He's very robust and he's been really crucial all the way through since day one for me.
"I'd have loved to have him available but unfortunately we have to do what we have to do.
"Thankfully we have got good options who hopefully step up and perform well in his absence."
Ianis Hagi is also out of Saturday's match after testing positive while on international duty with Romania, but Calvin Bassey, James Tavernier, Allan McGregor and Scott Wright are back in contention after the outbreak.
Watch St Johnstone vs Rangers live on Sky Sports Football on Saturday from 12pm or get updates on our dedicated live blog on the Sky Sports website and app.