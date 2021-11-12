Giovanni van Bronckhorst on Rangers' managerial shortlist to succeed Steven Gerrard

Former Rangers defender Giovanni van Bronckhorst is on the shortlist to succeed Steven Gerrard as manager at Ibrox.

Talks with candidates will begin this weekend with Rangers sporting director Ross Wilson heading the search.

It is understood the Scottish Premiership champions had a shortlist in place ahead of Gerrard's departure to Aston Villa but will not rush into an appointment, with the league leaders keen to ensure they hire the right fit for the club.

Van Bronckhorst - who also played for Arsenal, Barcelona and Feyenoord - is thought to be keen on the vacancy at Ibrox and last May told Sky Sports "it would be a big dream" to manage one of his former clubs.

He led Feyenoord to KNVB Cup success in his first full season in charge, before sealing the Eredivisie title the year after - the club's first in 18 years. Van Bronckhorst went on to join Chinese Super League club Guangzhou City, where, after finishing 11th, he quit to return to his family.

Van Bronckhorst played for Rangers between 1998 and 2001, winning five trophies, including two league titles.

Gerrard left the Scottish champions to replace Dean Smith as Aston Villa manager, with compensation of between £3.25m-£4m agreed for the former Liverpool captain and his assistant Gary McAllister.

The former Liverpool captain had been in charge of Rangers since June 2018 and led the club to the Scottish Premiership title last season, ending Celtic's nine-year reign as champions.