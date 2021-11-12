Frank Lampard out of running to be next Norwich City head coach following Daniel Farke sacking

Frank Lampard is no longer in the running to replace Daniel Farke as the next Norwich head coach.

Lampard is understood to have held good conversations with Norwich, who were impressed by the former Derby and Chelsea boss, but they will not go any further.

The former West Ham, Chelsea and England midfielder's removal from the process appears to leave Dean Smith as the leading candidate for the job at Carrow Road.

Smith, who was sacked by Aston Villa on Sunday, was also said to have impressed Norwich during his interview on Thursday.

More to follow...

This is a breaking Norwich City news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

