Daniel Farke sacked by Norwich after first win of Premier League season over Brentford

Daniel Farke has been sacked by Norwich just hours after Saturday's 2-1 win at Brentford.

It was Norwich's first league victory of the season, after a run of 10 games without a win.

But, with the newly-promoted team bottom of the table and five points from safety after 11 games, the decision has been taken to part company with Farke as Norwich fight for Premier League survival.

Backroom staff members Eddie Riemer, Chris Domogalla and Christopher John have all also left the club.

Norwich sporting director Stuart Webber explained the move in a statement on the club's website, saying: "In continuing to demand the very best for our football club, this decision was not an easy one.

Norwich City can confirm that head coach Daniel Farke has left the club with immediate effect.



Full statement ⬇️#NCFC — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) November 6, 2021

"I know how determined Daniel and his staff were to succeed at this level, but we feel that now is the right time for a change to give ourselves the best opportunity of retaining our Premier League status.

"All at Norwich City should be forever grateful to Daniel and his staff for the significant role they have played in our journey. They helped deliver two Championship titles, many memorable moments and they all fully bought into our philosophy and what it means to be part of this football club."

Farke, who was appointed Norwich head coach in 2017, helped the club earn promotion to the Premier League on two occasions, but has never been able to keep the Canaries in the top tier.

Norwich's next game is against Southampton at Carrow Road on November 20 after the international break.

Farke's final words before sacking

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch Daniel Farke talk for the final time as Norwich boss after Saturday's win

Speaking before his dismissal, Farke said: "We are there finally. It's been a long wait and after a tough start it's great to get the first win under our belts. It's great for the mood, the confidence and the self-belief. The lads deserve to have this winning feeling back in the dressing room.

"There's no replacement for wins for the self-belief and, let's be honest, they're all young lads. I think it's the youngest Premier League XI so it's not easy for them. Everyone is criticising them so they deserve this. We've got a great team spirit.

"Last season we were winning game after game but the fans weren't able to celebrate with us, so also for them it's a great celebration. They've had to be very patient. Everyone was so committed today to bring home the three points.

"Every game at this level is about fine margins but the key to today was going back to our DNA, keeping the ball and making short passes. We had to defend in the second half but we still had the chance of scoring a third in the second half."