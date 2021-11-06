Brentford 1-2 Norwich: Canaries ignite survival bid with first Premier League win of season

Norwich collected their first Premier League win of the season to give their survival hopes a boost as first-half goals from Mathias Normann and Teemu Pukki from the penalty spot secured a crucial 2-1 victory at Brentford.

Daniel Farke's side withstood a second-half onslaught from the Bees, who found a route back into the game when Rico Henry met Saman Ghoddos' cross (60) but the hosts were frustrated by an inspired Tim Krul, whose point-blank save from Sergi Canos consigned Brentford to a fourth straight league defeat.

Norwich rise off the bottom of the table - above Newcastle ahead of their game later on Saturday evening - still five points adrift of 17th-placed Leeds.

Brentford drop to 14th ahead of the weekend's remaining fixtures.

Player ratings Brentford: Fernandez (6), Jorgensen (5), Jansson (6), Pinnock (6), Canos (6), Janelt (5), Norgaard (5), Jensen (6), Henry (7), Mbeumo (7), Toney (6).



Subs: Goode (6), Forss (5), Ghoddos (7).



Norwich: Krul (8), Aarons (7), Gibson (7), Omobamidele (7), Williams (7), Dowell (7), Normann (8), Lees-Melou (7), McLean (7), Rashica (7), Pukki (7).



Subs: Sargent (6), Giannoulis (6), Idah (n/a).



Man of the match: Tim Krul.

Norwich find vision in Big Smoke

Image: Mathias Normann (left) celebrates scoring Norwich's opener

Norwich arrived in the capital with a remarkable record of not having won in their previous 25 Premier League visits to London. For a club with a mantra of being "on the ball", having just 2.6 per cent touches of it inside the opposition box isn't what the owners are after.

Farke is understandably coming under scrutiny; the Canaries finished 10 points ahead of Brentford in winning the Championship last season but went into this game trailing their opponents by 10 points, despite drafting in a league-high 10 permanent signings and another four on loan deals with the proceeds from the £38m Emi Buendia sale.

Brentford had lost their previous three league games and were still coming to terms with the loss of goalkeeper David Raya for at least four months due to a knee injury, but the hosts made a bright start as Mathias Jensen's shot was diverted wide by Ivan Toney.

Image: Brandon Williams shields the ball for Norwich

Toney was somewhat fortunate only to be shown a yellow card when he caught the Achilles of Andrew Omobamidele, however, it was from his failed clearance that Norwich struck the first blow.

Milot Rashica was found in space down the left and after Normann collected the loose ball, the Norwegian sauntered forward and dragged his shot low into the bottom corner for the Canaries' first away Premier League goal this season.

Team news Bryan Mbeumo returned to the starting line-up for Brentford in their home game against Norwich.The forward was an unused substitute for last weekend's defeat at Burnley after a hamstring niggle. He was joined by Vitaly Janelt in the Bees' starting XI.



Norwich made three changes with Brandon Williams and Pierre Lees-Melou starting. Ben Gibson was back from suspension for the visitors while Chelsea loanee Billy Gilmour was named on the bench again.

Farke's side managed to scrape together 21 points the last time they were in the top flight, but their travelling supporters were enjoying themselves on their return to west London, a fortnight on from their chastening 7-0 defeat at Chelsea.

Brentford's problems mounted when Mathias Jorgensen was forced off moments later, but it was from his replacement Charlie Goode's long throw that Thomas Frank's men came close to a leveller. Ethan Pinnock's flick-on landed at the feet of Christian Norgaard, who swivelled and shot only to be denied by the feet of Krul.

Having absorbed a period of pressure, which also saw Pinnock flash a near-post header over, Norwich doubled the away goal tally for the season in one afternoon.

Image: Normann celebrates his goal

Normann turned provider this time as his through-ball arrived at Pukki's feet off the ball of his heels, and as Goode looked to make a last-ditch challenge, he could only succeed in bringing the Finnish striker to the ground.

Referee Jarred Gillett pointed to the spot and spared Goode stiffer punishment as the last man given his clear attempt to win the ball, but Pukki sent Alvaro Fernandez the wrong way with his spot-kick.

You have to go back to December 2016 in the Championship under Dean Smith for the last time Brentford lost four games in a row, but Frank sought to address repeating that feat by introducing Ghoddos at the break in place of Vitaly Janelt.

His side nearly fell further behind, however, when Pukki was again found in space inside the Brentford box following a fine solo run from Brandon Williams only to fire his low shot a yard wide.

Image: Ethan Pinnock and Kenny McLean battle for the ball

From the restart, Brentford thought they had found a route back into the game as Toney rose to flick on Pontus Jansson's long diagonal but after Mbeumo's shot beat Krul via a deflection off Max Aarons, VAR Lee Mason intervened to rule it out.

Frank was again berating his side's misfortune when Krul made a brilliant save to deny Canos from three yards out from Goode's flick, but Brentford established a foothold in the game on the hour-mark.

Substitute Ghoddos was afforded too much space down the right to cross and Henry was totally unmarked to prod home a cushioned volley from an acute angle.

Image: Rico Henry pulls a goal back for Brentford

Norwich had ridden their luck and had a long half an hour to hang on, and Frank smacked his thighs in despair again when Canos cut inside Williams having collected Mbeumo's cross only to be thwarted again by Krul.

Farke's team were on the home straight now, and they may have regained their two-goal lead when substitute Josh Sargent was denied at the far post by a brilliant challenge from Jensen to deny a certain goal, but it would not prove costly as Norwich finally could celebrate an overdue win.

Analysis: Farke comes out fighting to give Norwich springboard

Image: Daniel Farke celebrates at the final whistle

Sky Sports' Ben Grounds at the Brentford Community Stadium:

"If only Norwich could face Brentford every week. The Canaries are now unbeaten in their last six meetings, winning four, but as manager Daniel Farke strode over to embrace his away supporters, the German remained under no illusions of what this hard-fought victory in west London must represent.

"This can only be the start for Norwich, who ended a 20-game winless Premier League sequence straddling two seasons to kickstart their latest quest to show they belong at this level. Farke thumped his chest to conduct the celebrations and as he headed down the tunnel at the Brentford Community Stadium, he knows his side are already in survival mode.

"The 45-year-old had said in the build-up that he would ignore the 'rotten tomatoes' and press on undeterred at Carrow Road. This was not quite last-chance saloon, but it is a sweet victory he can toast on Saturday evening to silence those murmurs that Derby's wretched record of 11 points in the 2007/08 season was about to be eclipsed.

"Norwich's next three games read Southampton (home), Wolves (home) and Newcastle (away). This spirited victory must act as a springboard to further points in those games if momentum is to be maintained."

Man of the match: Tim Krul

Image: Tim Krul argues with the match officials

Make no mistake, there were several big performances from those in yellow and green, but their first Premier League win since overcoming Leicester in February 2020 was always going to require collective heroics.

And behind the bravery of Mathias Normann in midfield and brilliance of the returning Ben Gibson and Andrew Omobamidele in defence, Norwich had Tim Krul.

The Dutchman gave signal of his inspired form with a fine save from Canos after a quarter of an hour. Brentford knew then they were in for a long afternoon in seeking to cancel out Normann's early opener, made harder when Goode was forced into conceding a penalty.

Krul's reflex stop from Canos later in the contest is certainly a candidate for save of the season, and he will require a few more afternoons like this if Norwich are going to stave off relegation. Following his mistake for Rodrigo's strike in Leeds' win at Carrow Road last weekend, this was a response full of character.

Pukki perfect on spot - Opta stats

2 - Norwich City have scored twice in a Premier League match for the first time since December 2019 against Spurs, ending a 28-game run in which they failed to score more than once in the top-flight. Double. pic.twitter.com/EQnG6yWmM2 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 6, 2021

Teemu Pukki has scored all four of the penalties he has taken for Norwich City in the Premier League - he has scored more penalties for the Canaries than any other player in Premier League history. It was only their third away penalty goal from six taken in the Premier League - the others to score were Ruel Fox in December 1993 against Man Utd and Pukki in January 2020 against Spurs.

Norwich have ended a run of 20 Premier League matches without a win (D2 L18), with this their first victory in the top-flight since February 2020 against Leicester City.

Norwich's Mathias Normann netted his first Premier League goal in his seventh appearance - it was his first league goal since August 2020, when he scored for Rostov against Krasnodar in the Russian Premier League.

After 25 winless Premier League matches in London, Norwich City registered their first top-flight win in the capital since April 2012, when they beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 under Paul Lambert.

Norwich City ended a run of 14 Premier League matches without taking the lead in a match, going ahead today for the first time since July 2020 against Watford, a game they lost 2-1.

What's next?

Brentford travel to face Newcastle at St James' Park after the international break on Saturday November 20; kick-off 3pm. Norwich host Southampton at Carrow Road on the same day and at the same time.