Rangers: Ryan Jack suffers injury setback in training

Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack has suffered another injury setback, with manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst unclear how long he will be unavailable.

The 29-year-old, who has not started a game since February, picked up the injury during training ahead of Thursday's 1-1 draw with Lyon in the Europa League.

Scotland international Jack only returned from a calf injury in November, coming on as a substitute in the 4-2 win against Ross County at Ibrox.

Live SPFL Sunday 12th December 11:00am

The midfielder will miss Sunday's trip to Tynecastle to face Hearts, live on Sky Sports.

Manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst does not know how long he will be without the midfielder.

"I don't know if it's the same injury," said the Dutchman.

"We are still diagnosing the problem and once we know more, we can tell about the injury he has.

"So far, he will not be available for Sunday but hopefully he will join us soon.

"He has been working hard. He didn't have game time over the last months because of injury.

Image: Ryan Jacks suffered another injury set back

"For him personally it's not a good moment. For us as a club also because we don't have Ryan Jack available for games."

Van Bronckhorst is still unbeaten as Rangers manager but the Ibrox side have lost on their last two trips to Tynecastle.

He said: "We will watch a lot of footage and prepare the team well. We can expect a very difficult game but my players will be prepared for this challenge.

"We have to be strong on the ball in a difficult venue. They will put pressure on us - we dealt with this well in Lyon.

"We will also have to be defensively solid to stop Hearts' danger in the box. A good overall performance is required to get the result on Sunday."

Alfredo Morelos and Fashion Sakala will join with the squad again. Kemar Roofe is also a doubt."

Image: Morelos was rested for Rangers' Europa League tie in Lyon

Both Morelos and Sakala were left out for the 1-1 draw in Lyon as they were one booking from a suspension.

And the manager is now looking forward to Monday's draw which could see him face Barcelona, the club where he won the Champions League.

He said: "We have to wait to see the draw, I don't have a preferred team. There are definitely some teams in the draw who bring back memories for me."