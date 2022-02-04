Aaron Ramsey set for Rangers debut against Hearts as Alfredo Morelos returns

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has revealed Aaron Ramsey could make his debut against Hearts as he looks for a reaction after their Old Firm defeat.

The midfielder joined on loan from Juventus on deadline day but was forced to watch Wednesday night's Old Firm defeat to Celtic from the stands.

The 31-year-old is short of match fitness, having made just five appearances for Juve since the start of the campaign, but took part in full training with the rest of the Rangers squad on Friday.

Van Bronckhorst is confident he can now play a part against Hearts on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

"He's looking good. It's been a while since he had a team session, he had been training a lot by himself," the Dutchman told Sky Sports.

"He's doing good, he trained today and tomorrow will train again so hopefully he can feature in the game on Sunday."

Image: New Rangers signing Aaron Ramsey watched from the stands at Celtic Park

Alfredo Morelos is also back in contention after returning from international duty with Colombia.

The striker was not even named as a substitute for either of his country's World Cup qualifiers against Peru and Argentina.

"I'm happy just to have him in the squad again," added van Brockhorst.

"He's a striker, a lot of movement and balls up front go to Alfredo so I'm really happy that he's back because he gives us a lot of quality up front."

Rangers now find themselves behind Celtic in the title race for the first time this season after their disappointing display in the Old Firm clash, however, Van Bronckhorst insists there is no need cause for panic.

Image: Alfredo Morelos is set to return against Hearts

"That's not a big gap, when you are champions of Scotland you know you are the hunted and it's a different approach the year after," he said.

"If you are champions and you want to repeat it the following year you have to do more than the you won it.

"The other teams will invest and improve which is why the gap is much closer than last year.

"The challenge is there for us to compete and make sure we are champions at the end of the year, that's the most important thing."