Scott Arfield says Old Firm pain will fuel Rangers resurgence and identifies Aaron Ramsey as key to title race

Scott Arfield says Rangers must use the pain of Old Firm defeat to Celtic to drive them on as they bid to retain the Scottish Premiership title.

The race took another twist on Wednesday night as the the champions surrendered their lead at the top of the table after falling to a 3-0 defeat at Celtic Park.

And midfielder Arfield revealed there were some harsh words from manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst in the dressing room.

"He is methodical in his thinking and he's calm, but of course when emotions run high you need to say it how it is," he said.

"A few words were exchanged at half-time and at full-time and rightly so. We need to look back on this, don't forget that feeling of walking off the pitch on Wednesday and try and put it right as soon as possible."

Celtic are now top for the first time this season as momentum continues to build under new manager Ange Postecoglou.

Rangers have struggled since the league resumed after the winter break and dropped points at Aberdeen and Ross County before their disappointing display in the east end of Glasgow.

Arfield, though, insists the title race is far from over.

"We've had tricky games and tricky periods, and players have been out for a number of reasons.

"Of course you can make excuses for everything, but the reality is we had a six-point gap and now we don't. We need to put it right."

The impact of Aaron Ramsey

Image: Aaron Ramsey is pictured at Ibrox Stadium after sealing a loan move to Rangers from Juventus

Rangers pulled off a stunning deadline day coup with Aaron Ramsey joining on loan from Juventus until the end of the season.

Arfield believes his fellow midfielder will be key for the Ibrox side during the title run in.

"I played against his numerous times down in England and he's a fantastic player," said Arfield, who spent time in the English top flight as a Burnley player.

"Hopefully he can get fit as soon as possible and help us in these huge remaining 14 games. He's trained a couple of times and, as you'd expect, he's got real quality."

The Wales international's arrival could threaten Arfield's place in the starting XI, but that is of no concern to him if it means the trophy is heading to Ibrox at the end of the season.

"The standard of player just keeps rising, and the performance of the player has to rise to keep their jersey.

"When competition comes in then it can only be good for the club and good for the personnel in the team.

"There's no animosity when you bring good players in, hopefully it takes you to that next level because we all want to be as successful as possible."

Contract talks

Arfield has also revealed he is in talks with Rangers about a new deal.

The 33-year-old, who arrived in 2018, is of of contract at the end of the season but is hopeful of extending his stay.

"They've started talking with my agent. I've never hidden the fact that I'd love to stay here.

"They're in discussions at the minute and the quicker that can get sorted then the better for everybody."

Van Bronckhorst has spoken highly of the veteran midfielder, comments which gave him renewed hope of remaining in Govan.

"Of course it is [pleasing] when the manager comes out at says that.

"I've had discussions behind closed doors. He knows where I'm at and certainly I know where he is, and hopefully we can get something as soon as possible."