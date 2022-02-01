Aaron Ramsey exclusive: New Rangers signing 'excited' to join club after 'nervy' Deadline Day move from Juventus

Aaron Ramsey admits his Deadline Day move to Rangers was a "nervy experience", but the midfielder is now "excited" to reignite his stalling career at the Scottish champions.

Ramsey sealed a dramatic move back to British football on Monday after joining Rangers on loan from Juventus until the end of the season.

The 31-year-old had been made available for transfer by Juve at the start of January but only completed a move to Rangers on Deadline Day - much to the relief of the Wales international.

He told Sky Sports in an exclusive interview: "It [the transfer] was a little bit nervous at times.

"There's things going on back and forth between the clubs, little changes here and there, but I was just happy in the end that we managed to get it done.

"It's the first time that it's happened to me, but yeah, it's definitely a nervy experience.

"I had a few conversations with Ross [Wilson, Rangers sporting director] and the manager over the last week so I was very excited and eager to get here.

"I'm just glad everything went smoothly on Monday and I'm here now."

Ramsey joins the Scottish Premiership side after his career had stagnated at Juve. He had made just five appearances in all competitions this season for the Serie A side, playing only 97 minutes in the league.

The former Arsenal midfielder, who has struggled with injuries in Italy, is also not part of Juve head coach Massimiliano Allegri's long-term plans.

"Obviously it's been challenging and I want to play," Ramsey admitted. "Throughout my career, I've played many games and the last couple of seasons have been a bit difficult at times.

"There's been a few hiccups, but that's the past now.

"[There are] no hard feelings that I left. Everything was agreed and pretty straightforward really so I can only really say thank you to everyone for my time there.

"I'm only looking forward to this challenge and hopefully I can get back to match fitness as quickly as possible and I can show what I'm capable of doing again."

Ramsey had been linked with a return to the Premier League last month with Arsenal, Everton and Newcastle all reportedly interested, while it was claimed Burnley had a formal approach turned down by the player.

Ramsey instead opted to move north of the border in what has been viewed as not just a major coup for Rangers, but for Scottish football as well.

Asked why he chose to join the club, he said: "There's so many different things.

"To play in front of 50,000 people at Ibrox, the way the manager spoke, his philosophy and I feel like the way he wants the team to play, I can help and fit into that project really well.

"I spoke to a few different people who have experienced it [Scottish football] before and they all spoke very highly of it and said that you won't realise how big everything is until you're actually there, involved in amongst it.

"It's definitely been the case so far, of being overwhelmed with the support and everything.

"I'm excited to get going, I trained with the boys today [Tuesday] and it was good to be back on the grass and in amongst it again."

Unfortunately for Ramsey, Wednesday's Old Firm match against Celtic, live on Sky Sports, has come too soon for him to make his Rangers debut after Gers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst confirmed he will not feature at Celtic Park.

"Obviously it was a game I'd have loved to have been be a part of, coming straight in," Ramsey said. "But I haven't played much football over the last few months.

"We need to build me up nicely over the next few weeks and then hopefully get my match fitness back up, and then we'll go from there.

"But I'm definitely going to go down [to Celtic Park] and experience that for the first time. I'm really excited to go down there and watch the game and watch our team play.

"I haven't watched them live before so it's going to be a really enjoyable night, I'm sure."

Ramsey will be desperate to repay the faith shown in him by Rangers and the club's fans, who greeted him warmly on Monday night.

But, even if his loan spell is a success, a permanent move to Ibrox will be a difficult deal to complete, with Ramsey earning £325,000 a week at Juve, who had to co-operate on wages to ensure he fitted into Rangers' wage structure.

His contract with the Italian giants expires in the summer of 2023 and he turns 32 in December, so how big could the move to the Scottish Premiership leaders be for his career?

"I think it's not something to look too far into the future," he said. "I'm here now and I'm delighted to be here.

"I think there's a great opportunity for me to regain match fitness, enjoy my football again, play for a massive team and hopefully it'll be a very successful few months.

"Whatever comes, comes, but right now, I'm here and I'm taking it day-by-day and I'm enjoying it so far, so hopefully I can have many happy memories here."

