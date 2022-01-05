Aaron Ramsey: Juventus midfielder set to leave club this transfer window, confirms Massimiliano Allegri

Aaron Ramsey is set to leave Juventus this month after Massimiliano Allegri confirmed the Welshman is an "outgoing player".

Ramsey has made just five appearances in all competitions for Juventus this season, playing only 97 minutes in Serie A.

The 31-year-old midfielder, who has struggled with injuries this campaign, is not part of Allegri's long-term plans with reports suggesting he could be set for a return to English football.

Ramsey has been linked with former club Arsenal, Everton and Newcastle while reports on Tuesday said Burnley had seen a formal approach for the 31-year-old turned down by the player.

🎙 Allegri: "@aaronramsey is an outgoing player. Instead @AlvaroMorata will not leave, he is a performance footballer. The problem with him is that he is given a wrong label. He is very important: I talked to him and I told him not to move from here. Case closed."#JuveNapoli — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) January 5, 2022

Allegri said: "Ramsey, he returned today after we had given him a few days off to work, to train separately, in England. In any case, he's an outgoing player. "

Ramsey joined the Italian giants on a free transfer from Arsenal in July 2019 after signing a four-year deal worth £325,000 a week.

The former Cardiff City player has made 70 appearances in all competitions for The Old Lady, scoring six goals.

Could Ramsey return to Premier League

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Sky Italy transfer supremo Gianluca Di Marzio said: "Ramsey may come back to the Premier League. He had an official proposal from Burnley to sign for them, but he said no.

"He wants to play for a more ambitious team, Newcastle have asked for him too before Christmas. We'll see whether anyone can sign him in January."

Morata to stay at Juve

Meanwhile, Allegri also confirmed Alvaro Morata will not leave the club despite interest from Barcelona.

Image: Alvaro Morata has scored seven goals for Juventus in all competitions this season

The Spain striker, Allegri and officials from the club held talks following persistent rumours of Barca preparing to make an offer to Morata's parent club Atletico Madrid.

Allegri said: "Morata will not leave, he is a performance footballer. The problem with him is that he is given the wrong label.

"He is very important: I talked to him and I told him not to move from here. Case closed."

Juve have yet to decide whether they will take up the £29m (€35m) option to sign Morata permanently, and it will depend on how he performs in the latter half of the season.

Who will be on the move in January?

The January transfer window opens on Saturday January 1, 2022 and closes at 11pm on Monday January 31.

Keep up-to-date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.