Ondrej Kudela: Slavia Prague defender drops appeal against 10-match ban for racially abusing Rangers' Glen Kamara

Ondrej Kudela drops his appeal against a 10-match ban for racially abusing Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara; "I realise that it was a mistake to go to Glen Kamara at all and tell him anything. There were emotions in the match and unfortunately I can't take it back now. I'm so sorry."

By PA Media

Friday 11 March 2022 19:06, UK

Ondrej Kudela of Slavia Prague looks on during the UEFA Europa League Round of 32 match between Leicester City and Slavia Praha at The King Power Stadium on February 25, 2021 in Leicester, England. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)
Image: Ondrej Kudela has dropped his appeal against a 10-match ban for racially abusing Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara

Slavia Prague defender Ondrej Kudela has dropped his appeal against a 10-match ban for racially abusing Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara and said: "I'm so sorry."

Kudela's apology appeared to be limited to his regrets over approaching Kamara.

Kudela discovered this week that he would not face criminal charges relating to the incident in Glasgow on March 18, 2021.

The Czech Republic international was banned for 10 games by UEFA last year after Kamara reported him for racially abusing him during a Europa League tie at Ibrox. He has always denied the claims.

Kudela had denied the allegation and claimed he had used the word "guy" while covering his mouth with his hand.

Kick It Out chief executive Tony Burnett says UEFA's decision to give Slavia Prague defender Ondrej Kudela a 10-match ban for racist behaviour towards Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara is insufficient and 'a joke'

A hearing at the Court of Arbitration for Sport had been pencilled in for April but a statement by Kudela's law firm, Urban & Hedjuk, posted on the Slavia website, confirmed that its client had withdrawn the appeal.

Kudela said in a statement: "I am glad that this line of the story is over. The whole case has been going on for a long time, but I just want to focus on football.

"I would like to close it definitively, so after a long deliberation and agreement with the club, I told my lawyers to stop the ongoing international sports arbitration."

The 34-year-old, whose suspension ruled him out of the Euro 2020 finals, added: "I realise that it was a mistake to go to Glen Kamara at all and tell him anything. There were emotions in the match and unfortunately I can't take it back now. I'm so sorry."

Rangers&#39; Connor Goldson (left) and Glen Kamara take exception to something said by Slavia&#39;s Ondre Kudela
Image: Rangers' vice-captain Connor Goldson and Kamara confronted Kudela

Kamara, who was banned for three games for punching Kudela in the tunnel, was also told this week that he would not face any criminal charges.

The Finland international's lawyer, Aamer Anwar, said on Twitter earlier this week: "The Crown advised my client that they believed there 'was sufficient admissible evidence to warrant a prosecution' against Mr Kudela, but he would have faced summary court proceedings & extradition was not a viable option for the Scottish authorities.

"My client is happy the matter is at an end. Racism should have no hiding place in football and he's deeply grateful to his teammates, club and fans from across the football world for their support."

