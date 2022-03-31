Rangers withdraw from Sydney Super Cup as Old Firm in Australia is cancelled

Rangers will not be participating in the Sydney Super Cup in November meaning the first Old Firm to be played outside of Scotland will not go ahead.

The Ibrox side's withdrawal came after concerns were raised with organisers and has resulted in the club's agreement being terminated.

Sky Sports News understands Rangers terminated their contract due to several concerns including the failure to use the brand 'Old Firm' and the timing of the announcements.

A statement on the club's website said: "After it became clear the tournament organisers were unwilling to fulfil their commitments to Rangers, we have, with immediate effect, terminated the Club's agreement with the organisers."

Rangers will now look to other international opportunities for the World Cup break to replace the tour to Australia - which had been in discussion since pre-Covid.

The event, which is due to start on November 16 during the break in domestic football for the World Cup, will also feature Western Sydney Wanderers and Sydney FC.

Sky Sports News has contacted Sydney Super Cup organisers for comment.