Rangers: Ianis Hagi dropped from Champions League squad ahead of PSV Eindhoven play-off

Rangers manager Michael Beale insists he has no issue with Ianis Hagi despite dropping the midfielder from his Champions League squad for their play-off against PSV Eindhoven.

Rabbi Matondo has replaced the Romanian in the squad, while Ben Davies has returned to training to replace Ridvan Yilmaz, who is the only absentee through injury ahead of Tuesday's first leg against PSV.

Hagi admitted his frustration at a lack of game time after coming off the bench in Saturday's Viaplay Cup win over Morton and Beale admits he could leave before the end of the transfer window.

"I have no issue with Ianis. He wants to play as a starter week in, week out so it may be that between now and the end of the window that we look at that," said the manager who handed him a new deal shortly after taking charge at Ibrox.

"He is competing with [Todd] Cantwell and [Sam] Lammers here. Ianis has worked very hard over the summer to be fit, he isn't at an optimal fitness level yet.

"Ianis and his agent have been looking at things in the last week or so and have had an ongoing discussion. We can't guarantee him first-team football here and no one is."

Image: Malik Tillman could play against his former club after being added to PSV's squad

Malik Tillman could face his old club on Tuesday night after moving to PSV from Bayern Munich.

The midfielder impressed at Rangers last season until a hamstring injury ended his season and his loan spell and the manager admits it was disappointing not to hold onto him.

"The agreement was in place before I came in and we stuck to our side of the agreement and quite frustratingly for us Bayern stuck to theirs and did the buyback that they had.

"Malik knows that outside of the games against Rangers, he's got our full support.

"He was fantastic for us, I've spoken to him a lot over the summer. He's just come back from a long-term injury and I think it's a great move for him."

Image: Rangers beat PVS Eindhoven in last season's Champions League play-off

Rangers beat PSV at the same stage last season to secure a return to the Champions League group stages for the first time in over a decade.

Beale admits they will need to be at their very best to make it a repeat performance.

"We're up against a formidable opponent. When I look at the draw of the other legs then I think we're probably playing against the strongest side we could play," he said of the side who knocked out Sturm Graz in the previous round.

"Right now it's a big opportunity for the club so I'm looking for us to show a really strong footing in the first leg and set up the second leg in Eindhoven.

"It will be the sternest test that we'll probably face across the season. They've invested in the squad heavily, really good players."

