Kemar Roofe: Rangers boss Michael Beale frustrated by striker's latest injury setback

Rangers manager Michael Beale is unclear when striker Kemar Roofe will return to action after being sent for a scan on a groin injury.

The 30-year-old was forced off at half-time in the 4-0 Viaplay Cup win over Livingston at Ibrox on Wednesday night.

Roofe has been troubled by injuries since signing for the Ibrox side from Anderlecht in 2020 and, ahead of the visit of Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership, Beale confirmed the former Leeds forward would miss that game at least.

"He is away for a scan so no news on that one at the minute. He didn't train today with the rest of the team," he said.

"Until we get the news back from the scan, we don't really know what we are dealing with. It is not an area which has ever been an issue before.

"Obviously it is disappointing for Kemar because he came back into the team and did so well until the other night.

Image: Roofe played the first half of Rangers cup win over Livingston

"He said he felt it halfway through the first half and I would like him to hold his hand up. Then he felt he could continue on and at half-time I asked if there was an issue and he said 'yes' so then we take no risks with him.

"Let's hope it is nothing too serious and he will be available in the short term rather than the long term.

"At this moment in time tomorrow [Saturday] is too soon. It is frustrating because he is such a big player and such a very good player.

"It is hard because he has not been available as much as he likes for three managers, not just myself.

"It looked like he was in a really good place, he was contributing well."

