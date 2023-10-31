Rangers boss Philippe Clement says injury list is 'the biggest puzzle'

Philippe Clement says Rangers' persistent injury problems are "the biggest puzzle" as another two players were ruled out.

Clement has been missing a number of players since replacing Michael Beale earlier this month, with midfielder Nico Raskin the latest to join a lengthy list after coming off during Sunday's 2-1 win over Hearts.

Defender John Soutttar will also miss Wednesday night's Scottish Premiership match at Dundee with a "muscle problem".

Striker Kemar Roofe has been taken out of action as Rangers try to get to the root of his long-standing fitness issues while defender Dujon Sterling and winger Rabbi Matondo remain out with left-back Borna Barisic also missing recently.

Danilo, who fractured his cheekbone at St Mirren, came off the bench to score the winner against Hearts and, while attacker Tom Lawrence is back in training, the game at Dens Park is too soon for him.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Hearts.

Asked if he was surprised by the conditioning of some of the players at Ibrox, Clement said: "Next question please."

The Belgian did then admit his bewilderment at their continuing issues.

"It's quite a puzzle, it's the biggest puzzle that I ever saw, to be honest with all the injuries.

"We started with a lot of players who are not available, some players then falling out in the last couple of weeks.

"It will be very important every game to look really good at the minutes of every player and try to build their physical condition and robustness to have a bigger squad available in the next couple of months.

Image: Danilo celebrates giving Rangers the lead against Hearts through an injury-time header

"He [Danilo] is ready to play but we will see what is important in this game and if it is necessary that he starts or that he comes in."

"It depends on the opponent, but he is not ready for 90 minutes which is logical.

"It is never short-term work, it is a long-term project, creating players ready for 90 minutes every three days for months."

Follow every Rangers game in the Scottish Premiership this season with our live blogs on the Sky Sports website and app, and watch match highlights for free.

Want the Rangers latest? Bookmark our Rangers news page, check out Rangers' fixtures and Rangers' latest results, watch Rangers' goals and video, keep track of the Scottish Premiership table and see which Rangers games are coming up live on Sky Sports.

Get all this and more - including notifications sent straight to your phone - by downloading the Sky Sports Scores app and setting Rangers as your favourite team.