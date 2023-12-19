Philippe Clement: Rangers boss says players are proving critics wrong and can have 'amazing' season

Rangers manager Philippe Clement says their recent wins have proved critics wrong as they aim to close the gap on leaders Celtic to two points on Wednesday.

Rangers lifted the first trophy of the season on Sunday by beating Aberdeen 1-0 in the Scottish League Cup final at Hampden Park just days after winning at Real Betis to top Group C in the Europa League.

Clement, who was appointed in October, has overseen seven wins in eight league matches ahead of their home game against St Johnstone on Wednesday and reckons they can have an "amazing" season if they stick together.

"Winning in Seville, winning the first silverware, proved a lot of things that had been said not so long ago about these players was wrong," said Clement.

"They need to continue doing that and keeping this hunger. If they keep the hunger, the collectivity, this solidarity that it's not important to start or not to start, that they understand it's not about them but the team, then we're going to make an amazing season. I'm confident about that.

"When I came into the building the confidence was not there but I saw what I saw in the games and the first days in training. Every experience makes you stronger. The strongest teams I played in were teams that were together for two, three years.

"Those were teams that had a lot of experience together - good but also bad. You not only become stronger out of good experiences but also out of bad experiences if you take the right conclusions."

Former Rangers striker Kenny Miller believes the Celtic fans are beginning to panic now their Old Firm rivals are back in the Scottish Premiership title race

Former Rangers striker Kenny Miller believes Philippe Clement will be prepared for the transfer window:

"He's had two months to work with them and he'll know exactly where he needs to strengthen.

"I would imagine Rangers will strengthen, but it's a tough market in January to go and get the right players that are going to fit the way you want to play.

"I would imagine you'll see a couple of players come in and maybe one of the top end of the pitch, whether it be a striker of a winger.

"They are a little bit light in midfield, Dujon Sterling played alongside John Lundstram [vs Real Betis and Aberdeen] and both were excellent, but moving forward the manager may want a player that his specialised position is to go and control the game from there."

