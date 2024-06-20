Rangers could be unable to begin new season at Ibrox after material shipping delays

Rangers could be unable to begin the new season at Ibrox due to material shipping delays.

Materials coming from Asia have been delayed, meaning the completion of works on the Copland Stand will take longer than expected.

Games set to be played at Ibrox at the start of the 2024/25 campaign are therefore likely to be impacted.

The fixtures for the new Scottish Premiership season will be released on Thursday June 27 at 9am. Rangers will also compete in the third qualifying round of the Champions League.

A Rangers statement added: "The club has engaged with the SPFL and UEFA in order to review planned contingency arrangements. Naturally, everyone at Rangers is deeply disappointed with this news.

"The club is working intensively to ensure that all steps are taken to deliver the project at the earliest possible date and a further progress update will be issued to supporters in due course."

Media reports suggest that Rangers could be unable to play at Ibrox for the entirety of August, meaning they would have to find an alternative venue to host their home matches.