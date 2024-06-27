Rangers transfer news: Liam Kelly completes Ibrox medical

Rangers are closing in on the signing of Motherwell's Liam Kelly after the goalkeeper completed a medical ahead of a move to Ibrox.

The Scotland international is set to become Philippe Clement's fifth summer signing, after the arrivals of Jefte, Clinton Nsiala, Connor Barron and Oscar Cortes - while Mohamed Diomande made his loan move permanent.

Kelly will return to the club he started his career in at the youth team and provide competition to No1 Jack Butland, while Robby McCrorie could depart in search of first-team action.

Kelly was part of the Scotland squad at Euro 2024 - but did not feature in Germany.

Meanwhile, striker Hamza Igamane is also closing in on his move to Rangers.

He is set to join the Ibrox side from Moroccan club AS Far Rabat where he scored seven goals and provided six assists in 20 appearances this season.

Boyd: Rangers need stability

Former Rangers striker Kris Boyd on Sky Sports News:

"Clement will obviously want to bring in his own players. It's more difficult with the players under contract trying to move them out.

"The ones he's brought in in the past have done reasonably well but you have to start winning things on a regular basis.

"There have been rumours Connor Goldson and James Tavernier will move on. They're under contract. It's not going to be easy to force them out. They need someone to come along and take them off your hands, if that's the case.

"But a continuous turnover of 10, 12 players every summer is no good. Rangers need to get stability."

