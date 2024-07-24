Rangers transfer news: Connor Goldson, Sam Lammers could depart while Wolfsburg's Vaclav Cerny set to join

Rangers are in talks with Aris Limassol over a move that will see vice-captain Connor Goldson join the Cypriot club.

Contrary to reports, no medical has taken place and will not be booked until the clubs finalise a deal, with Rangers working on the move after the player flew out to Cyprus for initial discussions.

The 31-year-old travelled with Rangers for a pre-season friendly at Birmingham City on Wednesday night but will not feature.

Image: Connor Goldson could depart Rangers for Aris Limassol

Goldson arrived at Ibrox in 2018 and has won a Scottish Premiership, Scottish Cup and League Cup title - plus helped Rangers reach the Europa League final in 2022.

Rangers remain in talks with Trabzonspor over a deal that would see captain James Tavernier leave too, and, alongside Goldson's exit, it would free up over £70,000 a week in wages as Philippe Clement rebuilds his squad.

Dutch club FC Twente are in talks over a deal to sign Gers forward Sam Lammers in a deal worth over £2m.

The 27-year-old joined last summer for around £3.5m but spent the second half of the season on loan at FC Utrecht - scoring 11 goals in 20 games - and was of interest to various Eredivisie sides.

Image: Sam Lammers (right) was signed by Michael Beale (left) last summer

With the August 1 deadline to register players ahead of their Champions League qualifier fast approaching, Rangers are in advanced talks over signing Wolfsburg winger Vaclav Cerny on loan.

Rangers have signed seven players this summer in Hamza Igamane, Jefte, Clinton Nsiala, Liam Kelly, Connor Barron and Oscar Cortes - who rejoined on loan with an obligation to buy in the summer - while Mohamed Diomande made his loan move permanent.

Clement: Butland only player not for sale

Speaking during Rangers' pre-season camp in the Netherlands, Clement revealed the club would consider bids for all players except goalkeeper Jack Butland.

That could pave the way for the likes of Todd Cantwell, Scott Wright and Cyriel Dessers to also depart this summer if reported interest formalises.

He said: "If there's somebody coming with the right amount of money we will see, we will discuss. But you always need to see, then you need to replace somebody, and you need enough money to replace them to make it better, otherwise it is also of no use. It's finding a balance in that way.

"I believe there is only one player that is irreplaceable at the moment, that I don't think a team will pay the money he is worth, for sure, and that is Jack Butland. Everybody knows what I think about that. Every player falls into that category - Jack doesn't.

"If somebody comes with £30-£40m you can replace him [Butland] for that money. If it is a good amount you can replace him and do something else. We will see."

