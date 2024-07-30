Connor Goldson departs Rangers to join Aris Limassol after six-year Ibrox career

Connor Goldson has left Rangers to join Cypriot side Aris Limassol for an undisclosed fee.

The 31-year-old had flown out to Cyprus for initial talks last week, before returning for Wednesday's friendly against Birmingham City.

However, he did not feature at St Andrew's and returned to Glasgow to finalise a move away from Ibrox before jetting out for a medical with his new club on Friday.

Goldson arrived at Ibrox in 2018 and has won a Scottish Premiership, Scottish Cup and League Cup title - plus helped Rangers reach the Europa League final in 2022.

Meanwhile, Rangers remain in talks with Trabzonspor over a deal that would see captain James Tavernier leave too, and, alongside Goldson's exit, it would free up over £70,000 a week in wages as manager Philippe Clement rebuilds his squad.

Image: Captain James Tavernier (left) could follow Goldson out the Ibrox exit door

Midfielder Jose Cifuentes could be the next to leave Rangers and join Aris Thessaloniki on loan with an option to buy.

Talks are ongoing over the Ecuador international's future. He moved to Ibrox last August before departing on loan to Brazilian side Cruzeiro in February.

Clement: Cantwell has asked to leave

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Philippe Clement returned to his news conference to reveal midfielder Todd Cantwell had requested to leave Rangers

Rangers boss Philippe Clement last week revealed Todd Cantwell had asked to leave the club.

The midfielder was again absent during the 2-1 friendly defeat by Birmingham and Clement returned to his post-match press conference to confirm the 26-year-old had handed in a transfer request.

The Belgian said: "I want to give some clarity also about one thing.

"I want to speak about Todd Cantwell who came in my office a while ago - and we have a really good relationship - to say that he feels ready for another adventure, that he wants another challenge.

"I spoke long with him, because I think Rangers is a really good club for him and I wanted to give him time also.

"But he came back with the same request, so I have to be focused in the next couple of weeks on the guys who are with their heads with Rangers for the next month to come."

The 2024 summer transfer window is now open and will close on August 30 at 11pm UK time in England and at 11.30pm in Scotland.

