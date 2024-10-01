Dujon Sterling agrees new Rangers deal until 2028

Dujon Sterling has agreed a new deal with Rangers until May 2028.

The 24-year-old has made 46 appearances for the Ibrox side since joining on a four-year deal in the summer of 2023.

He was initially brought in as a right-back - but has featured as a left-back, a central defender, a central midfielder and a winger.

The former England youth international came off the bench in Sunday's 1-0 win over Hibernian and could feature in Thursday's Europa League clash at home to Lyon.

Philippe Clement's side are looking to make it two wins from two in the competition after last week's 2-0 win away to Malmo.

After signing his new contract Sterling said: "It is good to get it over the line, I am obviously proud,"

"The club have rewarded me because they thought my performances were good last season and for me it is just about building on that this season.

"It gives me extra motivation that I want to do more, I have got the reward and now I want to repay the favour.

"It is a great place to work every day, with a good manager, teammates, staff and fans. It feels like a home and for me there was no reason to change that."

Manager Clement added: "We are delighted that Dujon has committed his future to the club,"

"He has become a vital member of the squad over the past year since I came to the club, showing his potential in several positions and always being ready for the team.

"We are going to continue working hard together with him to get everything out of his abilities and believe he will continue to have a big impact on the squad."

