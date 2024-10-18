Rangers handed Danilo boost ahead of 'crazy schedule'

Rangers striker Danilo is nearing a return as manager Philippe Clement prepares for their "crazy schedule".

The Brazilian made two appearances in August after surgery on a knee problem suffered last December.

The 25-year-old then required another operation having played just 23 times since his move in July 2023.

Danilo is now back in training, with manager Philippe Clement saying: "We will see how fit he is for the weekend."

Sunday's league visit to Kilmarnock is the first of seven games for the Ibrox side in the next three weeks.

Ross McCausland, Ridvan Yilmaz and Rabbi Matondo are expected to return soon, but Oscar Cortes is out longer term.

"We need to work hard, recover correctly and be ready for this crazy schedule," the Belgian added.

"For everyone, particularly those with European football, it will be a challenge over the next few months.

"There are steps being made, but we still need to make several steps more to get where we want to be. Everyone together wants to get better as we rebuild. It's about working hard to improve things.

"It is about winning at this club. Of course, there is a process to get to winning as you rebuild things in such a big way but our focus has to be on winning."

Clement would not be drawn on reports of a return to Ibrox for winger Ryan Kent after his release from Fenerbahce.

"I've said it a lot in the last year that I don't go into rumours as it never stops," he added.

"But of course I know the player and have for a long time because in the moment he went to Rangers, I was in talks with him to get him (to come) to Brugge.

"But there was a better deal from Rangers so he chose that. I am not going to go into rumours about bringing in players or not."

