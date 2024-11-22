Neraysho Kasanwirjo injury: Rangers on-loan defender to have knee surgery

Rangers manager Philippe Clement has confirmed Neraysho Kasanwirjo is facing a long spell on the sidelines after suffering an injury while on international duty, as he also distanced himself from links with the Belgium job.

The defender, who is on loan from Feyenoord, was forced off during the Netherlands U21s draw with England after falling awkwardly.

The 22-year-old has been a key player for Clement, often starting ahead of captain James Tavernier.

While the full extent of his injury is still unknown, the manager admits he will be out for a considerable amount of time.

"We're for the moment in contact with Feyenoord about that. He's going to have an appointment with a surgeon today, so we will have more news probably during the weekend, but it's for sure a longer-term injury," he said ahead of Saturday's Premiership game against Dundee United.

"It's now seeing what's the precise problem and talking with Feyenoord where to make the operation, where to make the rehab, so we're in negotiations with them about that.

"For everybody, for the boy also, and it's hard. I don't know if you saw the images how it happened. You cannot imagine that you have a severe injury in an accident like that, but it's football.

"It's really hard because he was adapting really well to the club, to the mentality here. He showed good things in the games, in training, and he was showing the right quality. It's a blow for all of us that he's injured."

Image: Philippe Clement has been linked with the Belgium job

Clement, who has been under pressure after falling nine points behind in the title race, was quick to shut down reports linking him with the Belgium manager's post.

His former chief executive and mentor Vincent Mannaert has been made sports director at the Belgian FA and there has been a poor run of results under current boss Domenico Tedesco.

"I hope you remember what I said a few weeks ago," he added.

"I don't want to go into rumours about players so I am not going to go into rumours about those things.

"I was very clear that I said I engaged myself for the long-term to Rangers and I'm not going to change my mind on that.

"I think it is very clear."