Rangers: Barry Ferguson named head coach until end of season following Philippe Clement's sacking

Rangers have named former captain Barry Ferguson as their new head coach until the end of the season.

He will be joined by former players Neil McCann, Billy Dodds and Allan McGregor who also return to the club as coaches, alongside Issame Charai - who was appointed former boss Philippe Clement's assistant just last month.

Rangers also confirmed a new permanent manager will be appointed in the coming months while the ongoing football review continues.

Clement was sacked on Sunday after 16 months in charge, with coaches Alex Rae, Colin Stewart and Stephan van der Heyden also departing.

Ferguson won five top-flight titles, five League Cups and five Scottish Cups during his two spells at Ibrox.

As a manager he has had spells at Clyde, Kelty Hearts and Alloa Athletic, as well as being Blackpool caretaker.

His first game in the dugout will be away to Kilmarnock on Wednesday - live on Sky Sports.

Image: Barry Ferguson (R), Neil McCann and Billy Dodds were Rangers team mates

Rangers CEO Patrick Stewart said: "Philippe and his team have worked tirelessly during their time at the club and have played an important role in developing the first team's young players.

"I want to reiterate, the issues we are facing run deeper than the manager. The ongoing football review seeks to address those issues, and we will continue to implement its findings in the coming weeks and months ahead of appointing a new, permanent manager.

Image: Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor retired from playing in 2023

"When I spoke to RangersTV last week, I was clear that everyone is judged on results, and nobody will get unlimited time in any role at the club. Ultimately, the team's response following their early exit from the Scottish Cup was a cause for deep concern, leading the board to conclude that action had to be taken now.

"I want to wish Philippe every success in the future. He is a fine man whom I have enjoyed working with in my short time here so far.

"I also want to welcome Barry back to the club. We appreciate him and his team stepping into the role at this difficult time. Myself, the board and the executive team will give them our full support for the rest of the campaign."

Boyd: Ferguson will bring leadership

Sky Sports' Kris Boyd thinks appointing Barry Ferguson is a good move:

"I don't think Rangers are going to tie themselves down to something long term when this takeover is imminent.

"You look at the bigger picture and you say there's nothing to play for, I think self pride for a lot of players is important. Do they want to be part of the football club going forward?

"You look at the performances recently and the manager will get the blame, but the players have got to shoulder some responsibility as well.

"One thing Barry had as a captain is leadership and I think that's something the football club need right now. Someone to connect with the fans and guide the players through the hard times."