Barry Ferguson: Interim Rangers boss 'fuming' with 2-0 home defeat to Hibernian as he promises changes

Raging Barry Ferguson promised a series of changes and a switch in style at Rangers following a demoralising 2-0 defeat by Hibernian at Ibrox.

Another mistake by Light Blues goalkeeper Jack Butland allowed Dylan Levitt to score in the eighth minute and a goal from Martin Boyle in the 69th minute extended the visitors' unbeaten run in the William Hill Premiership to 16 games and left the Gers boss "fuming".

Former Light Blues captain Ferguson, put in charge until the end of the season after replacing Philippe Clement in February, has to prepare for the visit of Athletic Bilbao in the first leg of the Europa League quarter-final on Thursday night, where he will be without suspended defender John Souttar and midfielder Mohamed Diomande - and promised changes are afoot.

"Worse than disappointing, God, where do I start? How long have we got?" said Ferguson after the game.

"That's not a Rangers team. Miles from being a Rangers team. This is your bread and butter.

"I've said it, I feel I'm repeating myself. European games, Celtic games are the easiest games to get up for. These are the games this group of players struggle with and it was evident today.

"You're playing for Glasgow Rangers. If you can't get up for games of football, then you shouldn't be playing football. Especially here, you come into a place like this.

"Brilliant stadium and supporters, packed to the rafters getting behind you, and we put a performance on like that. As you can probably see or hear, I'm fuming.

Image: Rangers striker Cyriel Dessers shows his frustration during the 2-0 home defeat to Hibs

"I've made my mind up what way we have to go from now until the end of the season. And it might not be pretty to watch.

"As a Rangers fan, coming to Ibrox, you want to see free-flowing, attractive football.

"I don't think we can do that. So I need to go away and think long and hard about what way we're going to approach it with my staff.

"But I've got a real good idea what way I'm going to do now for the end of the season."

Ferguson: I'm raging | 'I don't want to see anybody'

Ferguson has yet to win at Ibrox in three games as Gers boss.

The 47-year-old said: "I'm going to go back tonight and I'm going to be raging. I don't want to see anybody.

"I've asked them, is it going to hurt you? That's my question to them.

"Yeah, there'll be a series of changes on Thursday night. And I can say that right now."

Asked if those changes included Butland, who has made several mistakes in recent games, Ferguson added: "I've said to Jack, it's a bad mistake. He understands that.

Image: Rangers goalkeeper Jack Butland made an error in the loss to Hibs

"You will see some changes. That's why you carry a squad.

"If people make mistakes, people are off it, people don't run as much as I think they should run, then they're not going to play in my team.

"Because I watched that Hibs team who I thought wanted it more than us.

"It hurts me to say that but it is what it is. So it's my job now to go in and try and come up with a scenario where that won't happen going forward.

"I tell you something, I'll work hard at doing it. And I'll make sure I do it."