Rangers 0-2 Hibernian: Gers suffer fifth successive home defeat as Hibs extend unbeaten run

Rangers' defensive frailties were laid bare again in the 2-0 defeat against a Hibernian side who extended their unbeaten run in the Scottish Premiership to 16 games.

Hibees midfielder Dylan Levitt opened the scoring in the eighth minute with a drive which went all too easily through Gers goalkeeper Jack Butland.

Rangers had lost the opening two goals in five of the last seven matches - four in six under new boss Barry Ferguson - and once again they required a comeback.

However, attacker Martin Boyle raced away in the 69th minute to score a second to secure a first Hibs win in Govan in seven years as the disjointed home side recorded a fifth successive home loss for the first time.

Ferguson, put in charge until the end of the season after replacing Philippe Clement in February, has yet to win at Ibrox in three games as Gers boss.

Rangers host Spanish outfit Athletic Bilbao in the first leg of the Europa League quarter-final on Thursday night, when they will be without suspended defender John Souttar and midfielder Mohamed Diomande, and they will have to somehow find a way to keep the back door closed with jittery Butland a concern.

There was a boost before the game for Gers fans with the return of winger Vaclav Cerny after a hamstring problem, with left-back Jefte in for Ridvan Yilmaz as the home side reverted to a back four.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the visitors were unchanged and looked at ease in the opening stages before they took the lead.

Souttar headed clear a long throw-in from Jack Iredale and it fell to Wales international Levitt, who took a touch before rifling in a shot from 25 yards which Butland, culpable for several goals conceded in recent games, allowed to squirm into the net.

Rangers' response was weak.

Image: Rangers striker Cyriel Dessers shows his frustration during the 2-0 home defeat to Hibs

Hibs shuffled back behind the ball and the home side struggled to break them down which brought the inevitable groans from the stands.

In the 28th minute, a fine move involving Cerny, skipper James Tavernier and Cyriel Dessers ended with the Gers striker's shot blocked by Hibs 'keeper Jordan Smith for a corner which came to nothing.

Then Dessers drove high over the bar under pressure from Easter Road defender Rocky Bushiri after being sent through by Hamza Igamane before a free-kick from Tavernier just cleared the bar as did a wayward shot from Dessers, who was having another off day.

Just before the hour mark, Dessers raced clear before hitting Smith with an unconvincing effort but was well offside.

VAR checked for a possible Hibs penalty when the ball looked to come off the arm of Tavernier before substitute Josh Campbell drove wide but no action was taken.

Image: Martin Boyle scored Hibs' second

At the other end, Rangers substitute Nedim Bajrami, on for Cerny, smacked the bar with a drive.

Campbell then ran through into acres of space but drove wide of the target and when Boyle raced on to a Jordan Obita pass in the 69th minute, he put the ball through the legs of Butland but was ruled offside - only for VAR to confirm the goal and Hibs celebrations.

Boyle had another opportunity on the break but this time Butland parried clear but a third was not required by David Gray's side, who go from strength to strength in third place, while it was another wholly unsatisfactory display by Rangers.

Ferguson rages: That's not a Rangers team

Image: Rangers interim boss Barry Ferguson has yet to win at Ibrox in three games

Rangers interim boss Barry Ferguson:

"Worse than disappointing. God, where do I start? How long have we got?

"That's not a Rangers team. Miles from being a Rangers team. This is your bread and butter.

"I've said it, I feel I'm repeating myself. European games, Celtic games are the easiest games to get up for. These are the games this group of players struggle with and it was evident today.

"You're playing for Glasgow Rangers. If you can't get up for games of football then you shouldn't be playing football. Especially here, you come into a place like this.

"Brilliant stadium and supporters, packed to the rafters getting behind you, and we put a performance on like that. As you can probably see or hear, I'm fuming.

"I've made my mind up what way we have to go from now until the end of the season. And it might not be pretty to watch.

"As a Rangers fan, coming to Ibrox, you want to see free-flowing, attractive football.

"I don't think we can do that. So I need to go away and think long and hard about what way we're going to approach it with my staff.

"But I've got a real good idea what way I'm going to do now for the end of the season. I'm going to go back tonight and I'm going to be raging. I don't want to see anybody.

"I've asked them, is it going to hurt you? That's my question to them.

"Yeah, there'll be a series of changes on Thursday night. And I can say that right now."

Gray: A massive victory

Image: Hibs Dylan Levitt (left) gave the visitors the lead

Hibs boss David Gray:

"It's massive, clearly, and when you look at the [other] results as well, we needed to win to make sure we stayed in third.

"I said to all the players before the game about the level of performance that's required to come here and win.

"History tells you it's a real difficult place for a team to come. 2018 was the last time we came here and won in the league, so the level of performance required, I definitely got that for every player today.

"I'm delighted for the players because they fully deserved it."