Rangers need experience | Kris Boyd insists club 'can't afford to take risk' with next managerial appointement

Kris Boyd believes Rangers need an experienced manager with a knowledge of Scottish football if they are to end Celtic's domestic dominance.

Barry Ferguson has been in charge since Philippe Clement was sacked in February, with various candidates being considered as his permanent successor at Ibrox.

There is believed to be no frontrunner at this stage and no appointment is imminent, although it is understood the club hope to have a new boss in place within the coming weeks.

Image: Davide Ancelotti (L) is looking to become a manager after years assisting his dad Carlo

Davide Ancelotti, son of Carlo, is one option of interest to Rangers. Sheffield Wenesday's in-demand manager Danny Rohl is another option that could make the final shortlist.

Rob Edwards, who has been out of work since leaving Luton Town in January, is also among the names under consideration with former Southampton, Swansea and MK Dons boss Russell Martin - who played for Rangers in 2018 - had been sounded out over the job.

Others to be linked to the job include former manager Steven Gerrard, plus ex-Bournemouth and Wolves boss Gary O'Neil who has been out of work since December 2024.

Whoever comes in, Boyd insists they have to get the appointment right this time.

"Every appointment is a gamble. It doesn't matter who you are, if you've managed 500 games or you're a novice. They cannot afford to take this risk," he told Sky Sports News.

"I get the fact that Ancelotti Jr has coached at a level. He's obviously a good coach, but we've seen it before. There have been good coaches that have come to Rangers and struggled to deal with the managerial side of it.

"I know people will think that we are sometimes crazy up here, but Rangers and Celtic are a different animal from anybody else. The scrutiny and the pressure and everything that is on coaches, players, every single game is huge. They expect to beat Real Madrid, never mind St Johnstone or Motherwell.

"It would be better for Rangers right now to get someone who has an understanding of the Scottish game or the British game and understand what it means to so many people in Scotland.

"I look at Rangers right now and there has been a loss of identity for a period of time.

Image: Danny Rohl is in charge at Sheffield Wednesday

"The recruitment has to get better. Rangers have to improve and to do that, you've got to have an experienced manager.

"Celtic are in a good position right now in terms of the structure they have got. Rangers are getting there in terms of trying to get a structure in place behind the scenes, but whoever has come in as manager, Rangers have given them the chance to go and sign whoever they want. Then there's been a turnover of managers, which then leads to a turnover of players.

"Rangers need to have an identity, that the manager is coming in to coach and manage the players that the club are signing, because that is the modern way football clubs are moving forward with.

"Danny Rohl is an interesting one. There is no doubt that anyone you speak to at Sheffield Wednesday - we had a fan who came into the studio on Soccer Saturday, and he was saying that if it wasn't for Danny Rohl, and the way he's went about his business, Sheffield Wednesday would be in a far worse position than what they are.

Image: Russell Martin was on loan at Rangers in 2018

"Russell Martin is another one. He did really well at Southampton in the Championship. If he's the one who is to come to Rangers there's no doubt there will be a style of football that will be played, but again we are not an easy bunch to please up here."