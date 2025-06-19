Rangers: Ibrox club say Scottish FA will be 'watched closely' after fine for John Brown 'corrupt' comment

Rangers say the Scottish FA "will be watched closely" after they were fined for John Brown's "corrupt" claim while providing commentary for the club.

They have been issued with a £3,000 fine after the former Ibrox defender's outburst during Rangers' final game of the season against Hibs.

He was unhappy a goal was not awarded when Nico Raskin looked to have scored - the ball appeared to cross the line before being cleared by Rocky Bushiri with the hosts equalising soon after.

VAR did not intervene as there was "no conclusive evidence/angle to say the ball had fully crossed the line to award Rangers a second goal".

Angered by the decision, Brown said on Rangers TV: "I would say it is corrupt."

Commentator Tom Miller cautioned: "Well, I'm not sure we can actually say that", before Brown continued: "Well, I am saying it."

In a strongly worded statement, the club said they had "flagged numerous examples of similar incidents on club channels" as part of their defence adding "these incidents raise legitimate questions about Scottish FA rules and how consistently they are enforced."

"To our knowledge, none of these cases appear to have resulted in charges against the respective clubs.

"The lack of consistency with the Scottish FA's policing of similar incidents leaves more questions than answers. That is why we will be contacting the Scottish FA chief executive and president to seek clarity on what policies and processes the compliance officer has in place, if any, to ensure a consistent and proportionate approach to enforcement and the equal treatment of member clubs.

"We shall also be asking the Scottish FA whether they accept that a rule that cannot be applied consistently across all clubs and all platforms risks losing credibility as a fair and enforceable regulation."

The statement adds: "In choosing to pursue this case, the Scottish FA has opened the door to closer scrutiny of how similar situations are handled going forward. If this is now the standard, they will be watched closely to ensure it is applied across the board, consistently, without exception and without favour."

Rangers statement in full

We feel it is necessary to highlight the broader concerns this outcome raises and the wider implications this has for clarity and confidence in their regulatory processes.

John Brown spoke emotionally and spontaneously as someone who cares deeply about the club. His words were not scripted, and they were not an official club comment. The ruling however sets a precedent where even spontaneous, corrected remarks made during live coverage of a clear refereeing error are enough to trigger a formal sanction. That is neither proportionate nor consistent, especially when other clubs have made stronger comments on official platforms without consequence.

As part of our defence today, we flagged numerous examples of similar incidents on club channels. These incidents raise legitimate questions about Scottish FA rules and how consistently they are enforced. To our knowledge, none of these cases appear to have resulted in charges against the respective clubs.

The lack of consistency with the Scottish FA's policing of similar incidents leaves more questions than answers. That is why we will be contacting the Scottish FA Chief Executive and President to seek clarity on what policies and processes the Compliance Officer has in place, if any, to ensure a consistent and proportionate approach to enforcement and the equal treatment of member clubs. We shall also be asking the Scottish FA whether they accept that a rule that cannot be applied consistently across all clubs and all platforms risks losing credibility as a fair and enforceable regulation.

Our aim here is to understand the rationale behind the differing outcomes. A lack of consistency, or the perception of it, undermines confidence in the disciplinary process and exposes all member clubs to uncertainty about what is and is not allowed.

There remains no clear guidance on how clubs are expected to manage live broadcast content, though we note the panel acknowledged that the club's internal editorial guidelines may serve as a constructive step for others going forward.

To be clear, we referenced these other examples not to suggest they should have resulted in sanctions, but to highlight the clear inconsistency in how similar incidents have been handled. Club media channels are, by nature, passionate and partisan. Informal, tongue-in-cheek and emotional commentary comes with the territory, especially in live settings.

But, in choosing to pursue this case, the Scottish FA has opened the door to closer scrutiny of how similar situations are handled going forward. If this is now the standard, they will be watched closely to ensure it is applied across the board, consistently, without exception and without favour.

