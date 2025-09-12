Nicolas Raskin: Rangers midfielder to miss Hearts game as Russell Martin tells him he has to regain 'trust' at club

Nicolas Raskin will miss Rangers' Scottish Premiership clash with Hearts as Russell Martin tells him he has to regain "trust" at the club.

The head coach has confirmed he will not be in the squad for tomorrow's match at Ibrox despite returning to first-team training after international duty with Belgium.

Raskin was left out of the squad to face Celtic last month and has not been a regular starter under Martin, despite being one of Rangers' stand-out players last season.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Raskin was left out of the Rangers squad for their goalless draw with Celtic.

That came after Raskin was also omitted from the first leg Champions League qualifying victory over Viktoria Plzen because Martin felt he had been affected by transfer speculation around his future.

"He won't be in the squad tomorrow," the head coach said.

"We have a lot of conversations as we do with every player, but he's back training with the squad which is a good step.

"Now, like every player, he has a duty to make sure he earns the trust of all his other team-mates, coaching staff and the staff in the building to help us win football matches.

"It's the same for every player here.

Image: Nicolas Raskin has retuned to first team training at Rangers

"The most important thing is Nico knows why, the players know why and we all move forward and we have to win football matches now.

"He's part of a squad in training that needs to help that and put himself back in the squad and the team to help us win matches.

"It's never a personal thing, it's always professional. My job is to do what I feel is best for the team, for the club.

"It's not about me, it's not about Nico, it's about everyone. We've got a really good group now, a really good squad, we're so happy with it."

Image: Youssef Chermiti and Derek Cornelius joined Rangers on deadline day (credit: Rangers FC)

Rangers are yet to win a Premiership game and return from the international break sitting seventh in the table.

"After the transfer window shut, I think we're in such a stronger position and I'm really excited about what this group can go on and achieve now," Martin added.

"I think we have to win football matches, it's as simple as that. Fans will be happy if the team is winning matches and playing in a way that they're enjoying and we have to get to that as quickly as we possibly can.

"I'm confident we'll start winning football matches with the squad that we have.

"They felt a fresh energy yesterday in training, mostly because the group has settled down now, everyone knows their place, everyone knows they're going to be here.

"New lads have brought a certain amount of energy and excitement and then the guys who have done so well with their international teams obviously come back with spring in their step, a few heavy legs as well, there's a lot of travelling for some of them."