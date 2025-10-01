Rangers boss Russell Martin saddened by abuse from young fans during difficult start to his reign at Ibrox

Russell Martin has spoken of his sadness at seeing young Rangers fans join in the widespread and often vitriolic criticism he is taking from the Gers' support.

The former Southampton boss was not a universally popular appointment in the summer and there have been protests against him and chief executive Patrick Stewart due to a terrible start to the season.

The travelling support celebrated Max Aarons' stoppage-time winner at Livingston on Sunday then immediately turned their ire again on to Martin.

Ahead of Thursday's Europa League clash with Sturm Graz in Austria, where there will be 1,100 travelling Rangers fans, Martin expressed excitement at "another different challenge, another European night" but lamented some of the fan behaviour he has witnessed.

"I walked straight down the tunnel on Sunday because I wanted the players to enjoy it," he said.

"I want the players to enjoy it and then people choose to turn their attention to me. I just wish at that point they could enjoy their team winning and the lads can enjoy it a bit more rather than having that energy towards me.

"The only other thing I find sad is when I see the kids standing next to their dads and sticking their fingers up at me and swearing at me.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the game between Livingston and Rangers

"I don't feel particularly sad about it for me. I just feel like for the cycle to go on and to understand… Like, I'm here. We've made mistakes. There's been some tough moments, but we're giving everything we've got to improve the club. As is Kevin (Thelwell, sporting director), as is Patrick, as are the owners.

"And I think when you have so much change, I've said it before, it's not an excuse, but I think it's pretty evident it might take some time.

"So, the criticism aimed at me is fine. It is what it is."

Martin on sporting director's son primed to be head of recruitment

Martin also addressed favourably the reports that sporting director Kevin Thelwell's 26-year-old son, Robbie, currently loans manager at Norwich, is set to join Rangers as the club's new head of recruitment.

It is a development that has not gone down well with a section of the Rangers support but Martin said: "Like with the squad, the club needs changed.

"Not everyone will like certain things and how they are. But the club has to have some way to move forward and that's about getting really good people in who have done a really good job elsewhere.

"And I really trust that Kevin, Dan (Purdy, technical director), Patrick and the owners wouldn't let anyone in the building unless they thought they were really good.

"So I am really happy with the appointments we're making like I'm really happy with the changes we've made inside the club.

"The person most aware of that [reaction] - having had chats with him - would be Kevin. I don't think he would ever put himself in that position if he and Dan didn't think his son was very good.

"I worked at Norwich for a very long time and there are a lot of people who are still there who think he's very, very good. If he's got the same values and clarity as his old man then he'll be in good hands."