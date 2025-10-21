Rangers: Danny Rohl backed for success as Kevin Thelwell and Patrick Stewart insist Ibrox club 'worth fighting for'

"We're all going to work as hard as we can to give the fans and this football club something to be proud of."

Rangers have a new head coach in Danny Rohl, with the club's board believing that brighter things are on the horizon after a dismal run under Russell Martin, who lasted just 123 days.

Fan anger has been directed at chief executive Patrick Stewart and sporting director Kevin Thelwell, blaming their poor leadership and recruitment as the reason the Ibrox side sit sixth in the Scottish Premiership with one win from eight.

The search for Martin's successor was not straightforward. Steven Gerrard rejected a return to Govan and Kevin Muscat pulled out of talks with a deal almost finalised before Rohl returned to the process after initially withdrawing.

"Ultimately, the proof of the process is in terms of the outcome and we've got who we wanted to appoint in terms of Danny," Stewart said.

"We spoke to a number of different people, some names ended up in the media, others didn't.

"We cannot comment on confidential discussions and equally we cannot control what others may say in the media or in briefings for whatever agenda they have.

"To that extent yes, I can understand that on the outside it might look as though the process has gone awry, but all we can look at is the outcome of the process.

"We went in and had discussions with a number of very credible candidates and we got one of those over the line."

Should questions be asked of Rangers' recruitment process?

Rangers brought in 12 new players during the summer transfer window, spending £10m to bring in striker Youssef Chermiti, who has failed to score in seven appearances.

"I think it's a fair question, and I think if I look at the first eight games in particular, it's very, very difficult to say otherwise, added Thelwell.

"Having said all that, we think that the group is a good group

"We think they're capable of much, much more, and we hope through the appointment of Danny, we've got the opportunity to show their qualities in a much stronger way.

"I think we've recruited a very strong group who are very capable, and I'm hoping that over the next group of games, you're able to see the likes of Thelo Aasgaard and other players that we signed in the summer reach their full potential, and show that not only to you guys, but also to the fans.

"I think Youssef Chermiti is a player in particular who's got huge potential and I've never doubted him in any way, shape or form. Again, I think Danny will help to get the best out of Youssef.

"Very early days for him, he's a young talent, and of course with young talents, they sometimes take a little bit of time. But I'm certain over the course of his career here, he's going to prove that he's a very, very good player."

The former Everton director of football was also asked if Rohl will be allowed to sign his own players in the next transfer window.

"I've said this before and I'll say it again, I've never signed a player that the head coach doesn't want," the 51-year-old added.

"So this is very much us working together to identify the right talent, the right people, the right players that are going to help us to win not only today but also help us to win tomorrow.

"Danny and I have had many conversations over the course of the last couple of weeks around recruitment and players and style of play and identity and all of these things and winning and how do we create this winning team.

"I'm very much looking forward to working with them in this recruitment space."

Have fan protests made you consider walking away?

Both the chief executive and sporting director re-emphasised their commitment to the club despite increasing calls for them to go.

"I totally understand the frustration and hurt that the supporters are feeling because the results this season haven't been good enough and nobody's happy with those," said Stewart.

"The heart and frustration they feel is mirrored within the boardroom and also I understand that there has to be an outlet for those frustrations and as chief executive I'm a lightning rod for those.

"My role as a leader though is to absorb that but also now to work hard, work harder and make sure that we turn this around so we've got to earn that trust.

"I'm determined to work incredibly hard together with everyone else at the club to take Rangers back to where it belongs."

Thelwell added: "I understand that criticism. We've got to do much better. But Rangers, to me, is something that's worth fighting for.

"So what I'm going to do next, and what we're all going to do next, is work as hard as we can to give the fans and this football club something to be proud of."

Thelwell addresses appointment of son to key role

Thelwell was also quizzed on the recruitment of Robbie Thelwell as head of recruitment.

The sporting director insisted his son "doesn't need my help" in his football career as he stated the decision to bring him to Rangers was not led by him.

"Optically I think we all agreed when we made this step to appoint Robbie that he was going to be seen in a particular way," he added.

"But the reality of the situation is that we want to bring the very best talent here to Rangers football club. My view on Robbie's career and Robbie's situation is he didn't need my help in football.

"Dan Purdy, who's the technical director, and who he will work for, wanted to take him to Everton Football Club. When I was there I told him that that shouldn't be the case and I didn't think he was ready.

"But when the situation came around again and Dan wanted to take him again, it was very difficult to say no.

"I was extremely transparent about that's what Dan wanted to do. And I think Robbie probably went through a more rigorous process than probably anybody else who's employed by this football club to have been known.

"I'm looking forward to him proving that he's going to be an excellent employee for Rangers."