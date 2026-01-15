Rangers' Danny Röhl predicts final-day showdown with Hearts and Celtic in Scottish Premiership title race

Danny Röhl believes the Scottish Premiership title race could go to a dramatic three-team shoot-out on the final day of the season.

A non-Old Firm side has not won the Scottish top flight since Aberdeen in 1985 but shock leaders Hearts are six points ahead of Celtic and Rangers going into the Scottish Cup weekend where the Gers host League Two side Annan Athletic on Friday night.

The Ibrox boss believes it will be nip and tuck in the most exciting title race in Scotland for years after it resumes next week.

"It's funny because yesterday [Wednesday] we spoke about the pre-season, we had a meeting about the camps and the friendly games, all these things," said Röhl, who confirmed Rangers were "in the process" of recruiting Denmark winger Andreas Skov Olsen after already signing Tochi Chukwuani and Tuur Rommens in the transfer window.

"Finally I said, yeah, my belief at the moment is we will have on the last matchday maybe a race with three teams and you can be top, second or third.

"It's nice for the supporters. And for us, we have to prepare, we have to work on it.

"In the last weeks we have worked hard to have such a situation. But we know as well, there's still 16 games to go, where you have to deliver again and again - and let's see what we can do."

Image: Tuur Rommens will not feature in Rangers' Scottish Cup tie vs Annan Athletic

Belgian left-back Rommens joined Rangers on Wednesday from Westerlo on an initial three-and-a-half-year deal but he will not feature against Annan as he builds up his fitness, which could take up to 14 days.

The Ibrox club confirmed on Sunday that 22-year-old Danish midfielder Chukwuani had completed his move from Sturm Graz.

Asked how close he was to signing Skov Olsen, the former Sheffield Wednesday boss said: "I'm not a good poker player. Now we are in the process, it looks very positive but as long as it's not confirmed and everything is through, then I cannot tell you too much.

"I was asking for a left foot on the right side. I think this is also in part, because we have a lot of right foots, it gives us a different profile as well.

"He [Skov Olsen] had a lot of goals at Club Brugge and now it's about us.

"If he comes, if we bring him back to his best performance, then of course he could be a great loan signing."

Image: Rangers have agreed a loan deal for Andreas Skov Olsen from Wolfsburg

Röhl revealed he was not yet finished his recruitment drive, adding: "I cannot tell you exactly the number, but we are still looking for some more positions.

"This is not a secret with the injury of Connor [Barron]. It changed a little bit also what we need as well in this position.

"We have strong players, we have a new one with Chukwuani, but there's still a long way to go and we have to make sure that our midfield is strong."