Aberdeen's Gary Mackay-Steven recovering in hospital after injury in League Cup final

Gary Mackay-Steven was taken to hospital after his head injury at Hampden Park

Gary Mackay-Steven is sitting up in hospital after being stretchered off during Aberdeen's 1-0 defeat to Celtic in the Scottish League Cup final.

Mackay-Steven was carried off the pitch at Hampden Park five minutes before half-time after an ugly clash of heads with Celtic's Dedryck Boyata.

Players from both teams looked shocked at the nature of the injury, but Dons boss Derek McInnes provided a positive update by saying he was hopeful the 28-year-old defender was suffering from a straightforward concussion.

McInnes added that Mackay-Steven would undergo a precautionary test and would miss Wednesday's game at Rangers at the very least.

Mackay-Steven was treated on the pitch for seven minutes

He was attacking a cross into the Celtic box in the 39th minute when he and Boyata collided.

Medical staff from both clubs immediately rushed onto the pitch, with Mackay-Steven appearing to be unconscious.

It took seven minutes of medical attention before he was stretchered off, but it was understood he was conscious as he went off before going to hospital.

Boyata played on after receiving treatment, and provided the assist for Ryan Christie's match-winning goal against his former club just minutes later.