Celtic 1-0 Aberdeen: Ryan Christie secures seventh domestic trophy for Brendan Rodgers

Ryan Christie scored against his former side at Hampden Park

Celtic secured their seventh trophy under Brendan Rodgers with Ryan Christie's first-half strike enough to beat Aberdeen 1-0 in the Scottish League Cup final.

Christie scored against his former side deep into stoppage time (45+5), which came after Gary Mackay-Steven was carried off on a stretcher after a clash of heads with Dedryck Boyata.

Scott Sinclair saw a controversial penalty saved by Joe Lewis (53), and after Jozo Simunovic struck against his own bar, Celtic held on to defend their crown.

Victory means Rodgers has won every possible domestic trophy since taking charge in 2016, keeping their hopes of a treble-treble alive, while for Aberdeen it is heartbreak - a third final loss to Celtic in three years.

Full report to follow...