Aberdeen's Gary Mackay-Steven carried off in League Cup final

Gary Mackay-Steven was taken to hospital after appearing to be knocked unconscious at Hampden Park

Aberdeen's Gary Mackay-Steven was carried off the pitch on a stretcher after a horrible clash of heads with Celtic's Dedryck Boyata in the Scottish League Cup final.

The 28-year-old was attacking a cross into the Celtic box in the 39th minute when he and Boyata collided.

Medical staff from both clubs immediately rushed onto the pitch, with Mackay-Steven appearing to be unconscious.

Mackay-Steven was treated on the pitch for seven minutes

Those on the pitch were visibly concerned for the winger's welfare, and it took seven minutes before he was stretchered off the Hampden Park pitch.

However, Mackay-Steven was believed to be conscious as he went off, and was later taken to hospital.

Boyata played on after receiving treatment, and provided the assist for Ryan Christie's opening goal against his former club just minutes later.