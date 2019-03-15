SPFL's One2Watch: Aberdeen striker Sam Cosgrove

1:43 Aberdeen's Sam Cosgove is Sky Sports News' One2watch. Here's why. Aberdeen's Sam Cosgove is Sky Sports News' One2watch. Here's why.

Sam Cosgrove has re-paid the faith shown in him by Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes by replacing the goals of Adam Rooney this season.

Most Dons fans could have been forgiven for wondering where the goals were going to come from when Rooney joined Salford City in the summer after he had scored 88 times in his four-year spell at Pittodrie.

Step forward Cosgrove, who joined Aberdeen in January 2018 from Carlisle where he had scored just one goal in 12 games, but McInnes insisted he was viewed as "a young guy who we feel has lots of potential".

Aberdeen's Sam Cosgrove has been prolific this season

The 6' 3" striker was sent off on his debut against Celtic and only opened his account for Aberdeen on his 17th appearance for the club - but he has not looked back since.

After a slow start, McInnes's faith in that "potential" has been more than vindicated.

Indeed the 22-year-old has now hit 18 goals in his last 24 games across all competitions, picking up a player of the month award for December and signing a new deal in the Granite City in the process.

Cosgrove is Aberdeen's top scorer this season

This season Cosgrove has averaged a goal every 120 minutes and sits behind only Rangers forward Alfredo Morelos in the Premiership goalscorer standings on 14.

His size ensures he is a constant menace to opposing defenders in the air but that does not mean he lacks composure in front of goal with the ball at his feet.

Cosgrove has scored six penalties in all competitions this season, including against either half of the Old Firm.

Cosgrove in action with Celtic's Filip Benkovic

He could yet score the goals which fire Aberdeen to silverware this season after McInnes's side overcame Rangers in their Scottish Cup quarter-final replay at Ibrox on Tuesday, despite the striker's absence due to suspension.

In January the Pittodrie club moved quickly to tie the prolific Englishman down to a new deal until 2022, which came as no surprise given his goalscoring exploits since December.

Cosgrove has scored 14 Premiership goals this season

Aberdeen are now being rewarded for their faith in Cosgrove, with McInnes saying he was "looking forward to working with him to further develop his talent" after signing the forward last year.

At just 22 there is undoubtedly time for further improvement and, given the rate at which Cosgrove seems to have developed over the past four months, Aberdeen fans will be hoping he can continue to fulfil that potential and better Rooney's haul at Pittodrie.

