Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes should look for a fresh challenge, says Kris Boyd

Aberdeen return to Premiership action this weekend looking to re-group after a difficult spell before the international break - but should Derek McInnes be thinking about a Pittodrie exit?

McInnes took over at the Dons in 2013, leading them to a League Cup win the following year, as well as four second-place Premiership finishes and three cup finals.

Despite McInnes having to re-build his squad each summer, he has come in for criticism this season from supporters after a Betfred Cup quarter-final exit to Hearts and a 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Rangers before the international break.

Aberdeen's Sam Cosgrove celebrates his goal in the win over Livingston

The 48-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Granite City on more than one occasion and turned down the chance to re-join former club Rangers in December 2017.

Sky Sports Scotland pundit Kris Boyd asks if it is time for him to consider a change now and ponders whether he would consider a shock move to Edinburgh if Hearts came calling in the future…

Time for a change?

A lot of the criticism has been unfair but, at the same time, I get the feeling that Aberdeen fans are starting to turn on Derek - which is wrong for me.

I'd be careful what you wish for because there is no doubt Derek McInnes has done a terrific job there.

Derek McInnes is not really one for going on about injuries, when teams like Aberdeen, Hibs, Hearts and Motherwell lose players in the transfer window it is very difficult to replace them.

I've not really seen much about him moaning about losing players. He sees it as a positive in terms of how he has developed the players, given them an opportunity and a platform to go on to a bigger stage.

They drew at home to Hibernian, finishing the game with nine men, they lost in the Betfred Cup and lost heavily to Rangers but in the previous five before that they were undefeated.

Aberdeen chairman Stewart Milne (left) and McInnes savour League Cup success in 2014

The recruitment that he has done over the years to build the teams that he has for Aberdeen has been terrific.

But it is maybe just about time where Derek maybe does look for a fresh challenge because there is only so many years that you can do it.

Capital move?

I said it a couple of weeks ago - if I was Hearts owner Ann Budge and there was a manager I was looking for then McInnes would be one who I would go and pose the question to.

If she wanted someone to run the club, run everything, then I think Derek is someone who has done that - he has done it at Aberdeen.

McInnes led Aberdeen to the Scottish Cup in 2017

People forget, Aberdeen fans especially, who say 'we should be third or second…', before he took over Aberdeen were finishing eighth, ninth, 10th etc so I'd be careful what you wish for.

And if I was Hearts I would go and ask the question. Yes, it might cost a lot of money but in terms of what Derek McInnes has brought back into Aberdeen it might be the right time for someone to try and entice him away from Pittodrie.